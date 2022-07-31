Tendon Repair Hands-On Workshop (Ethicon) at Father Muller Medical College, organized by Department of Orthopaedics-FMMC, under the aegis of Canara Orthopaedic Society and Karnataka Orthopaedic Association , held Conference Hall, FMCI on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

Mangaluru: A workshop on Tendon Repair Hands-On (Ethicon) was held at Father Muller Medical College, organized by Department of Orthopaedics-FMMC, under the aegis of Canara Orthopaedic Society and Karnataka Orthopaedic Association , in the Conference Hall, FMCI on Sunday, 31 July 2022.

The chief guest for the workshop was Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru, and the resource persons were Dr Jaganath Kamath- Professor in Orthopaedics/Hand Surgeon at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru and Dr Nikhil Jayasheelan- Hand Surgeon/Professor at Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences. Other dignitaries seated on the dais were- Dr Sachidananda Rai- President of Canara Orthopaedics Society, Mangaluru; Dr Ronald Menezes- HoD Dept of Orthopaedics, Father Muller Medical College; Dr Latheesh Leo- Unit Chief, Hand and Muscular Unit, Dept of Orthopaedics, FMMC; and Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza-Dean, FMMC.

The workshop was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries on the dais. In his inaugural address, Fr Richard Coelho said, “It’s nice to see a large attendance here for the workshop on a lazy Sunday. This workshop by experienced two resource persons will benefit you all in the case of emergency as to how to handle broken hands and limbs. I am glad to note that Canara Orthopaedic Society and Karnataka Orthopaedic Association have picked Father Muller Medical College for the workshop”

The welcome address was delivered by Dr Ronald Menezes, the vote of thanks by Dr Latheesh Leo, and the inaugural ceremony was eloquently compered by Dr Anna Sabeena , a junior resident, Dept of Orthopaedic, FMMC. Interactive discussion were held on- Anatomy of flexor and extensor tendons; Repair of Flexor and Extensor Tendons-zone wise ; and Tendon repair techniques. Live demonstration of tendon repair and free hands-on workshop was conducted.



By the end of this workshop the learners will be able to: List the indications for extensor tendon repair in the emergency department; recognize the indications for referral to orthopedic or hand surgery; list the risks and benefits of emergency department extensor tendon repair; perform an appropriate physical examination for a patient with a potential extensor tendon laceration; list the maximum time limit of tourniquet application for this procedure; list the materials needed for extensor tendon repair in the emergency department; successfully repair a completely severed extensor tendon using different techniques; and describe the appropriate splinting of a repaired extensor tendon.

