Spread the love



















Tension in Assam’s Nagaon after youth dies



Guwahati: Tension prevailed on Wednesday night at Rupahihat of Assam’s Nagaon district after a youth died reportedly due to police beating during the corona curfew.

Following the death of Sohaib Akhtar of Gareki village, an angry mob besieged the local police station to stage a demonstration with the body of the youth. Police undertook a baton charge after the mob started pelting stones at the police station and damaged police vehicles.

Police personnel also fired a few rounds in the air to disperse the angry crowd.

A police official said that illegal betting was going on at Gareki village under Rupahihat subdivision in Central Assam’s Nagaon district.

“When police raided the area, the youths fled and one of them fell in a water body and died,” the official said.

However, local people alleged that the police had come for a routine patrol and had indiscriminately beaten up some youths who were playing cricket defying the ongoing curfew.

Additional police personnel led by senior officials have rushed to the area.

Like this: Like Loading...