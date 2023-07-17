Tension in K’taka district over controversial social media post

Two groups of different religions came face to face following a social media post on Islam in Raichur district of Karnataka on Monday.



Raichur: Two groups of different religions came face to face following a social media post on Islam in Raichur district of Karnataka on Monday.

The police rushed to the spot and were trying to rein in the situation.

According to police, a group of Muslims had tried to barge into a Hindu temple. The police prevented the group and arrested four persons, who were identified as Akbar, Shameed, Tajuddin and Samir. The police also slapped cases on 30 persons in connection with the incident.

Police said that the incident took place near the Bangali camp in Sindhanur taluk in Raichur district after an alleged controversial post on Islam came to the fore from the social media account of a young woman. As the post went viral on social media the group of Muslims questioned the Hindus living in the area.

This had led to a verbal altercation and the Muslim youths allegedly attacked the localities. After coming to know about the development more than 60 youths came from Sindhanuru town to the village and attacked another group with weapons.

Meanwhile, the photos of a policeman dragging a Muslim youth from the Durga Devi Hindu temple by holding his hair have surfaced. The Muslim youth was creating a ruckus by sleeping inside the temple after barging into the premises of the temple at the time of confrontation. The local villagers objected to it and police dragged him out by holding his hair to control the situation.

The tension continues in the region and the police have initiated strict measures.

Like this: Like Loading...