Terrorism, sedition charges framed against Aasiya Andrabi



New Delhi: Terrorism and sedition charges have been framed against Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief Aasiya Andrabi for allegedly conspiring to commit terror acts and waging war against the country with support from Pakistan.

On February 20, Andrabi and two of her associates — Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen — were put on trial by Special Judge Parveen Singh of Patiala House Court for offences punishable under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code.

The Special Judge framed charges for offences such as criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government, conspiracy to wage war against government, sedition, promoting enmity, imputations prejudicial to national-integration and public mischief under the IPC.

It further framed charges for attempts to commit, or incite terror act, being member of terrorist gang, support to a terrorist organisation under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Andrabi accused of being involved in conspiracy and acts to severely destabilize the sovereignty and integrity of India, along with her two other women associates. The trio was arrested in 2018.