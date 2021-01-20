Spread the love



















Terrorist, associate arrested in J&K



Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police in Anantnag have arrested an active terrorist and a terrorist associate, both linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said acting on a specific information regarding planning of killing a policeman and weapon snatching in Anantnag, police along with 1st RR established special checking points at multiple locations and conducted intensified checking.

“During checking, one recently recruited terrorist identified as Ayaaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat resident Shirpora Bala affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM has been arrested. Arms, ammunition including one Chinese Pistol, one magazine and seven live rounds were recovered from his possession,” a police officer said.

Police said an FIR has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Police said similarly, acting on another specific information regarding grenade lobbing in Anantnag, multiple checking points were established and during checking at Mehandi Kadal one terrorist associate identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir, resident of Chandhara Pampore linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM was arrested.

“Incriminating material including one hand grenade has been recovered from his possession,” police said.

Police said accordingly, FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.