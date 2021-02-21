Spread the love



















Terrorist hideout busted in Kashmir, weapons recovered



Srinagar: A large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered after police and security forces in a joint operation busted a terrorist hideout in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the hideout was busted after the arrest of a conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack in Srinagar.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition including three AK 56 rifles and two Chinese pistols were recovered from the hideout.

“Hideout busted in forest area of Anantnag by the police and security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Krishna Dhaba attack. Arms and ammunition including three AK 56 rifles, two Chinese pistols, two grenades, telescope, AK/Pistol magazines and other incriminating material were recovered,” police said.

Pertinently on Wednesday when a delegation of foreign envoys was on Kashmir visit terrorists had attacked famous food outlet Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar and injured the son of its owner. The police later said Krishna Dhaba terrorist attack was worked out within 48 hours and three terrorists of the Muslim Jaanbaz Force, which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested.