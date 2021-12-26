Terrorist killed in encounter at Anantnag in J&K



Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Srigufwara area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces had started on Saturday after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

This was the third encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday police and security forces neutralized two terrorists in an anti-terrorist operation in Tral area of Awantipora, while two other terrorists were also killed in an encounter by police and security forces in Shopian.