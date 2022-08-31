Terrorist killed in encounter at J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area, and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

On Tuesday, three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagbal area in Shopian district.

