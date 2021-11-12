Spread the love



















Terrorist killed in gunfight was suicide bomber: J&K Police



Srinagar: The terrorist, who was killed in Srinagar encounter, was a suicide bomber, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

The terrorist was identified as Aamir Riyaz from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and was affiliated with the terror outfit ‘Gazwatul Hind’, said the police.

He was a relative of one of the accused of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

“Terrorist killed in Srinagar Encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was relative of one of the accused of LethporaTerrorAttack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack,” police tweeted quoting Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces took place on Thursday after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

