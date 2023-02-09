Terrorist killed in Pakistan’s Punjab

Islamabad: A terrorist was killed while three others fled the site during an operation by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Wednesday night, a spokesperson from the department told media.

The CTD raided a hideout of the terrorists by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding their presence in the compound, the spokesperson added.

He said that during the raid, the terrorists opened fire at the CTD personnel, engaging them in a gun battle, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed while three others fled by taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

No loss of life was reported on the department’s side, said the spokesperson.

The CTD also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the killed terrorist.

