Terrorist who escaped from encounter site in Kashmir arrested

Srinagar: A terrorist who had escaped from an encounter site in Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday, has been arrested, police said.

Earlier in the morning, another terrorist was killed in the encounter that took place in Mochwa.

Police said one AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered.

“A second terrorist who escaped from encounter site, after following a lead, has been arrested in Khrew. A pistol and a grenade was recovered from his possession. A truck driver was also arrested,” the police tweeted quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar as saying.

The encounter eruoted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

