Terrorists escape after shootout in Srinagar



Srinagar: A group of terrorists escaped after a brief exchange of fire with security forces at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.

“There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” police said.

Additional police parties have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the fleeing terrorists.

