Terrorists involved in double murder identified: J&K Police



Srinagar: Terrorists involved in a double murder in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district have been identified, police said on Sunday.

The terrorists, who fired at Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray, 20, at Jablipora Bijbehara on Saturday evening, have been identified. Both victims have succumbed to their injuries.

Police cordoned off the area and an operation was launched to nab the culprits.

