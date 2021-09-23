Spread the love



















Tewari is new Punjab Chief Secretary

Chandigarh: IAS officer Anirudh Tewari on Thursday appointed as the new Punjab Chief Secretary, replacing Vini Mahajan, who has now been posted as Special Chief Secretary.

According to orders, he would also be the Principal Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, besides Financial Commissioner, Development, and Principal Secretary, Food Processing, Horticulture and Governance Reforms and Public Grievances.

Tewari, a 1990 batch officer, has served in various capacities in the state as well as in the Central government, including as Director in the Department of Economic Affairs in the Finance Ministry, and the Country Coordinator for UN agency, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

