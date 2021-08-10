Spread the love



















T’gana BSP leader Praveen Kumar tests positive for Covid-19



Hyderabad: Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, R.S. Praveen Kumar on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.

Praveen Kumar was briefly admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital. He was later discharged from the hospital and is now undergoing treatment at home.

Kumar, who joined the BSP at a public meeting in Nalgonda on August 8, is suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19. However, doctors said his condition is stable.

“I have mild Covid-19 symptoms. Nothing to worry at all,” the BSP leader tweeted. He appealed to all people who came in contact with him recently to isolate themselves.

Kumar addressed a well-attended public meeting at Nalgonda and joined the BSP in the presence of the party’s National Coordinator Ramji Gautam.

Ramji Gautam announced Kumar’s appointment as the Telangana BSP State Coordinator.

The 1995 IPS batch officer on July 19 announced voluntary retirement from service.

Kumar has served as the Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) for the last seven years.

Like this: Like Loading...