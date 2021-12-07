T’gana journalist Teenmaar Mallanna joins BJP



New Delhi: Telangana journalist Teenmaar Mallanna on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mallanna alias Naveen Kumar joined the saffron party in the presence of national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, state unit president Bandi Sanjay and MP Arvind Dharmapuri at party headquarters here.

Welcoming into the party, Chugh mentioned that as an independent candidate from the graduate constituency of the state legislative council, Mallanna got around 1.4 lakh votes.

“The votes he got from the legislative council from the graduate constituency shows Mallanna’s popularity among the people. About 17 lakh people connect with him whenever he goes live. He exposed the loot, corruption and dynasty politics in the state through his work. Afraid of his work, the state government has imposed 38 cases against him,” Chugh said.

After joining the BJP, Mallanna said that he will continue to fight against corrupt and dynastic politics of the TRS.

On Monday, former president of Telangana Employees Association Ch Vittal had joined the BJP. Vittal had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,

Chugh said that he joined the BJP so that people across the country know about the atrocities and corruption of the TRS government.