Spread the love



















Thackeray leads delegation to PM for Maha issues

ArrayMumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday led a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss around a dozen pending issues of the state, officials said here.

At the meeting, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan were also present, Thackeray took up issues of Maratha quotas, the GST dues to the state, Mumbai Metro carshed, damage due to the recent Cyclone Tauktae, crop insurance scheme for farmers, etc.

“We had a good discussion with the PM on various pending issues of the state The PM has given us a patient hearing. We are hopeful he will take a positive decision in the matter. I thank the PM,” Thackeray later told mediapersons.

He added that the delegation came out satisfied with the outcome and are confident that the PM will take appropriate action on all the matters raised with him.

Like this: Like Loading...