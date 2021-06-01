Spread the love



















Thai govt reverses Bangkok city’s move to ease curbs



Bangkok: The Thai government announced to reverse a decision made by authorities in the country’s capital Bangkok to ease some Covid-19 bans.

Late monday night, the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) overruled the decision by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to allow venues such as museums, parks and massage parlours to re-open from Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The BMA did not give a reason but said these venues will remain shut till June 14.

Bangkok and its surrounding are currently the epicentre of Thailand’s third wave of the pandemic, which has been the most severe since the first outbreak early last year.

The country reported 5,485 new cases on Monday, with 1,356 of them in Bangkok, according to the CCSA.

As of Monday, the country’s total caseload has risen to 159,792, while the death toll stood at

1,031.

