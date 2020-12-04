Spread the love



















Thai Kannada Balaga Celebrates Kannada Rajyotsava and Deepavali

Bangkok: Thai Kannada Balaga (TKB), an association of Kannadigas living in Thailand, celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava and Deepavali at Lotus Hotel, Sukhumvit Soi 33, here. This was the first event, post COVID-19 lockdown, hosted by TKB, with an overwhelming response from the members, (with proper precautionary measures in place), which was a grand success.

The programme began with a prayer by Rashmi and Annapoorneshwari, followed by lighting the lamp and inauguration of the event by chief guests ambassador of India to the kingdom of Thailand, Suchitra Durai and ambassador (Rtd) R Swaminathan, Dr Senthil Velan – counsellor Indian Embassy and Aparna Patwardhan – SVCC director, president of TKB Subramanya, secretary Shivaprasad Poojary, treasurer Dilip Kumar and TKB office bearers Shamanth, Nayana Bhat, Nithin Prabhu and Raghavendra.

The welcome address and chief guest’s introduction was done by Subramanya and Raghavendra, respectively. TKB president Subramanya, secretary Shivaprasad Poojary, office bearers Shamanth and Nayana Bhat and Annapoorneshwari felicitated the guests of honour.

In her inaugural speech, chief guest, ambassador of India to the kingdom of Thailand, Suchitra Durai talked about the importance of culture, language and history of Karnataka. Also congratulating the Thai Kannada Balanga on its active involvement in the activities of the Indian community, she ended her address with the Kannada slogan ‘Sirigannadam gelge, Sirigannadam baalge ‘(The richness of Kannada will triumph, and richness of Kannada will live on).

It was a day filled with lots of cultural events, games, fun, prizes and tasty food. Well-known artiste, Murali Mohan and Pavani mesmerized the audience with their interpretation of ‘Krishna Nee bagane baaro’ a kathak dance performance.

Members of Thai Kannada Balaga namely Yogish Pai, Ravi Mysore, Lakshmi Narayana left the audience spellbound with their singing performance of Kannada songs. Shamanth with his daughters Prisha and Gehena, Akshatha Praveen with her daughter Bhuviprisha presented an enthralling fusion dance performance, followed by another amazing fusion dance by young member Yethin, which entertained the audience. Nestor and Baby Cianna rocked through their dance with a message ‘heal the world / muqabla’. Baby Aaradhya took the audience into a divine state through her rendition of a devotional song.

Sharik Hussain and Vinol created a fun-filled environment by conducting a variety of entertaining games with lots of prizes.

Hari Prasad Rai, Annapoorneshwari along with Praveen were the emcees for the day, who impressed not only the audience but also the ambassador, with their oratory skills and humour. Who also hosted ‘Lucky family’ fun-filled quiz related to Kannada Naadu and Nudi, a unique programme with plenty of prizes which was appreciated by the gathering. New members of TKB introduced themselves during ‘Hosa Mukhagalu’ event.

The event was also attended by many dignitaries notably, the founder, TKB president, Mukunda Rao and erstwhile TKB presidents Ravi Mysore, Vinay Rai, Habibulla Saheb, Mohan Das, Muthu and Vincy Daniel Pinto.

Thai Kannada Balaga thanked their sponsors for the event – Chaaz Insurance, Vrindavan Restaurant, My Biriyani House, Sugam Veg Restaurant, Crisgo Thailand and Lotus Hotel Sukhumvit.

Volunteered photographers for the event were John Wilson Pinto and Nithin Prabhu. The event turned out to be a grand success, full of entertainment and a variety of tasty Indian food.

TKB secretary, Shivaprasad Poojary rendered the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with a group photo of all the members followed by high tea and delicious snacks.



