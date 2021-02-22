Spread the love



















Thailand confirms 92 new Covid-19 cases



Bangkok: Thailand on Sunday confirmed 92 cases of Covid-19, mostly domestic, according to the Center for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)’s report.

Of Sunday’s new cases, 86 were domestic infections while six others were imported cases, the CCSA report said.

The domestic cases included 38 confirmed via active testing at factories, communities and food markets in Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Bangkok, among other provinces, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Thailand has so far confirmed 25,415 cases, 22,719 of which were domestic cases while 2,696 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 24,285 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,047 others are currently hospitalised and 83 fatalities have been reported.