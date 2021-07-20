Spread the love



















Thailand to further restrict public transportation



Bangkok: Public transportation in Thailand will be further restricted from Wednesday under stepped-up measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, a top official said here

Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Monday that all types of public transport in the country will have to reduce the number of passengers to half of the maximum capacity, effective from Wednesday until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.

Domestic flights in and out of Bangkok and other most infected provinces will also be temporarily banned from Wednesday, he added.

Thailand on Sunday announced an expansion of restrictive measures that include travel curbs, a night-time curfew and shopping mall closures to cover three more provinces as the current restrictions failed to contain the spread of coronavirus and the number of daily cases continued to rise sharply.

The government-run CCSA has strongly advised people who live in high-risk areas to stay at home as much as possible.

Thailand reported 11,784 new cases on Monday, a record number for the fourth day in a row, increasing the nation’s infection tally to 415,170.

The country also recorded 81 more deaths, taking the cumulative fatalities to 3,422.

