Thank You, Jesus! DC Permits to have Religious Services Within Premises

Mangaluru: Just wondering whether Jesus or Deputy Commissioner read our article published on 30 March, or God might have enlightened the mind of DC to change his decision and allow religious services to continue during the Holy week, which includes Good Friday and Easter. Whatever be the reason, it’s glad to note that DC has given permission to have religious services within the premises of the Church, Temple or Mosque. Now Christians have a sigh of relief where they can partake in the Holy week services. “Thank you, Jesus, for enlightening the mind of DC to give permission for a decent and well-behaved community of Roman Catholics to celebrate their age-old traditional services during the Holy Week. May God Bless Us All, Amen”.

Seems like for Authorities of Dist Admin, Coronavirus spreads ONLY during Certain Festivals

Former MLA J R Lobo, Fr Vijay Lobo & Roy Castelino, both PROs of Mangaluru diocese meet DC Dr K V Rajendra

On 30 March, in the wake of the spreading of the COVID-19, the DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra had promulgated the order 144 section in DK. This brought many confusions among the Christians and other communities who were preparing to celebrate the Holy Week and other celebrations. So a delegation went and met DC on behalf of the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese comprising former MLA J R Lobo, Fr Vijay Lobo and Roy Castelino, both PROs of the diocese. A memorandum was submitted to the DC on behalf of the Bishop.

In the memorandum drafted by Fr Maxim Noronha, the Vicar General of Mangalore diocese, he stated that there are 124 churches that have observed the Covid guidelines after the relaxation of Covid restrictions. The Holy Week for the Catholic community began on March 29 and will go on till April 4 celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ with 40 days spent in special prayers and penance. Special masses and prayers have been scheduled on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week in all the churches in the diocese. These celebrations have been practised for centuries, explained the letter”.

“The government has issued an order which includes restrictions on gathering to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection. We request your permission to hold the programmes with only 50% of the seating capacity in the open, while adhering to social distancing, following Covid guidelines on the following dates: Thursday, April 1, Friday, April 2, Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4,” the letter stated. In response, the DC has positively accepted the request and has asked them to have the prayers inside the premises of the church and to the protocol of Covid-19. He also said that people should take care of their health and the welfare of other people. However, the DC has prohibited cultural activities from taking place.

In the meantime, one of our website’s ardent reader Mrs Divya D’Souza had posted her comments on our blog stating, “These moves by the government are targeted to squash the sentiments of certain communities. Just yesterday, I witnessed hundreds of people at a Bootha Kola near Mallikatte in the City and no one was wearing masks, nor following social distancing, yet no one from the district authorities bothered to stop or curtail any movement. Nor were there any penalties imposed. Whereas, weeks ago, they marched into malls and penalised the showroom staff who were not wearing masks. So, how do the district authorities have a selective vision? Why all the drama of showing the world that they are Covid Warriors?

Just to save face, they have banned religious activities apparently of ‘all religions’, where Christians just have few important festivals, likewise Muslims. We Christians missed Christmas and now also Good Friday and Easter. It really is not fair. Where is justice? Why was there no Covid transmissions during the huge political rallies? How come there was no restriction imposed when thousands joined for one of the community celebrations? Why were authorities choosing to be blind when thousands and thousands were fighting for space to walk at the festival recently. WHY?

I guess, justice is really blind, because so much of sheer injustice prevailing while parties in power continue to throw their weight around and misuse their authority. But, Who can run away from the watchful eyes of the Lord Almighty who sees everything and knows everything…..!!