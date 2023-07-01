Thank Your Doctor Today on Doctor’s Day Who Have Played Significant Role in Your Lives

Mangaluru: National Doctors’ Day is observed on July 1 to honour legendary physician Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who treated and inspired millions. Doctors play a significant role in the lives of human beings. The day is an acknowledgement of the benevolent services offered by the doctors and shows your sincere and utmost gratitude to all those who have selflessly helped you in times of need, working diligently for the well-being of mankind.

No doubt, Doctors play a significant role in your lives. The absolute first and the last event of your life start with the doctors during your birth and ends during the time of death. Their dedication and passion for saving lives are what make them ‘real heroes’ in our society. The contribution of doctors to human health history is beyond comparison. One of the major contributions of doctors is that they are improving and saving lives by putting efforts to mitigate discomforts caused due to diseases and help live their life to the fullest.

The role and importance of doctors in your lives have always been valued. During the time of the Covid-19 pandemic a couple of years ago, Doctors were working non-stop like a soldier to save lives by risking their own, and they were called “COVID WARRIORS”! The extraordinary spirit the doctors have presented in challenging times calls for a special mention. Their tireless and heroic efforts have been saving countless lives and they continue to do so without an iota of discomfort.

Their firm resolve, steady leadership, dedication and hard work are making it possible for so many of you to stay safe today. They have been undertaking vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people across the nation. Hard work, long working hours and personal sacrifices truly make doctors the angels on earth. As they say “Better Late Than Never”, today, on Doctors’ Day, it is nice to appreciate the painstaking effort they have made during the pandemic that brought you closer to normal times. Call or meet them personally and thank them.

Celebrating this day is truly a big awareness campaign offering great opportunities for all to get aware of the roles, importance and responsibilities of Doctors. This campaign is also to promote medical professionals to come closer and follow the responsibilities of their profession with dedication. Today the entire medical professional is called to render dedicated service to suffering humans. It is a very significant day as it provides an opportunity for us to revitalize our skills and rededicate ourselves to the practice of medicine. ‘Health is Wealth’ – on this Doctor’s Day, all of us need to give thought to our health because health is an important aspect of our life. Health is what we desire in our daily life.

The most beautiful moments in life are moments when you are expressing your joy, not when you are seeking it – this is a quote by Sadhguru. I am sure we all get happiness in treating patients. Of course, there is stress involved too. When we All started as doctors every patient treated and saved was joyful. Now we have come a long way by adding experiences of both work and knowledge. Trust is missing between a PATIENT and a DOCTOR at present.

It is sad to say that people take Doctors for granted and also there are incidents in our country where doctors are manhandled, beaten and humiliated. Therefore Doctors Day is a perfect day for all people to acknowledge their high-pressure job and appreciate their ability to comfort the suffering humanity. All people need to develop a culture of respecting and honouring doctors not because they are doctors but because they are like us human beings of flesh and blood with intellect and will with emotions and feelings.

I am sure we all have one doctor as a family doctor or at least we have grown up with having one family doctor to whom we would go no matter what the symptoms were. But it took forever to realize the importance of family doctors. I regularly come across patients who go to their family doctor, get the initial treatment, and follow every advice of their family doctor. Based on their recommendation they will decide on further treatment- which doctor, where to go, and what treatment. This will help the patients promptly, especially in rural areas where there is limited access to health care.

I have come across patients who have done self-diagnosis and self-proclaimed Google doctors. In my belief, these Google patients are the major contributors to the misconception, creating rifts between patients and doctors and violence against doctors. Residents to senior doctors all have been attacked. No matter which cadre the doctor belongs to, we all have to remain united. People should know that Medicine is a science of uncertainty and an art of probability, said William Osler-therefore doctors can’t give guarantees to save lives but will try our best to save lives.

What we have to understand is that a DOCTOR is also a HUMAN. There is a limit to everything. Many times we have put our patients first before our family, and toiled day and night just for healing and comfort. This recognition and respect should not be limited just to one day. We are what we are. I would like to conclude with Carl Jung’s quote –“Medicine cures diseases but doctors can cure patients” Save the saviours”.

This day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the doctor’s role in your daily life – a day when people across the country acknowledge the commitment and dedication of the medical and healthcare fraternity towards society. It is also a significant day for doctors themselves as it provides them with an opportunity to reflect on their careers and remind themselves of the ethics of medicine.

Both patients and doctors must work together on re-establishing some of the lost trust, and truly, there could be no better day than Doctors’ Day to reinforce the unique relationship between the doctor and patient. On the occasion of Doctors Day, I would like to quote an important component of the Hippocratic Oath – and that is to ‘keep the good of the patient as my highest priority. Yes, Doctors play a significant role in your lives. The absolute first and the last event of your life start with the doctors during your birth and end during the time of death. Doctors’ dedication and passion for saving lives are what make them ‘real heroes’ in our society. The contribution of doctors to human health history is beyond comparison. LONG LIVE, DOCTORS!

ABOUT AUTHOR Dr IVOR D’Sa:

Mangalorean Catholic physician Dr Ivor D’sa, who was a professor at Father Muller Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru is presently the professor and chief medicine unit 3 of the K S Hegde Medical Academy Deralakatte in the outskirts of Mangaluru. Dr Ivor did his MBBS and MD in general medicine from KMC Manipal and has completed 21 years of service at the KSHEMA institution of excellence. To his credit, he has over 35 publications in high-impact national and international journals. He has 25 years of teaching both UG and PG students. An astute physician he has a special interest in managing prolonged fevers. On the personal side, he is an absolute foodie and has a great taste for good wines.

Team Mangalorean wishes Dr Ivor D’sa- the Top Gun in the medical field and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

