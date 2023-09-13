Thanksgiving & Endowment Lecture hosted by Xavier Educational Trust

Thanksgiving & Endowment Lecture by Dr John Edward D’silva-Former Professor at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru on the topic ” Relevance of ITI in the Digital World’ hosted by Xavier Educational Trust-Asaigoli, which is a ‘ Roman Catholic Christian Religious Minority Trust’, supported by Late Mrs Rose and Late Sebastian Vas Memorial Charitable Fund, held at St Aloysius Gelge Hall, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: The Xavier Educational Trust (XET) was formed in the year 1984 and has successfully travelled on a path of service to the deserving. The Trust consists of a group of laity who have put service above self. The Trust is a non-profit making body and all the Trustees are honorary members. The present Office bearers of XET include J. J. V. Fernandes (Chairman), F. M. Lobo (Secretary), Ian Desmond Lobo (Working Secretary) and Ligoury Fernandes (Treasurer).

It is exclusively meant for the service to the poor and less fortunate brethren of the Society. The Trust runs a Technical Institute namely Xavier Industrial Training Centre (XITC) which is said to be one of the best in the region today. The XITC is solely managed with the generous contributions and donations of Well-wishers. The Institute has grown into an ace Center for learning over the years and has been rendering yeoman service to the students from the low economic strata of the Society. And the students who have passed out of this institution are employed at renowned companies in India and abroad.

2001 XITC Batch student PRASHANTH is a Technical Officer at ISRO, Bengaluru and was part of the Chandrayaan-3 support team

One among them is 2001 batch Prashantha A, who after completing his course (Electronic Mechanical) at Xavier Industrial Training Centre joined ISRO Bengaluru in 2005, and currently is a Technical Officer there, having played an important role in the completed projects like the Chandrayaan 3; Aditya-L1; INSAT-3DS; Microsat; and NISAAR. His responsibilities are -Testing reaction control system engines, transducers, temperature sensors, different types types of control valves etc; Operating and Maintenance of the data acquisition system, which is used for monitoring and acquisition of propulsion system parameters during simulant loading and propellant loading of EOS, GEOSAT, and scientific Missions; Wiring and Validation of instrumentation systems for high altitude testing of Monopropellant Thrusters and green propelling thrusters. It is indeed a proud moment for XITC management, staff and students!

The Xavier Industrial Training Centre (XITC) was established in 1984 under the Xavier Educational Trust in Mukka and was relocated to Assaigoli, near Mangalore University in 1992. XITC has been recognized by the Department of Employment and Training, Government of Karnataka and the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

After a break of nearly four years due to the pandemic and other reasons, including lockdown, once again Xavier Educational Trust (XET) organized a Thanksgiving and Endowment Lecture programme with the support of the Late Mrs Rose and Late Sebastian Vas (the founders of well-known Vas Bakery in Mangaluru) Memorial Charitable Fund. Before the formal function, a Thanksgiving Mass was celebrated by Fr Melwin Pinto the Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, after which he released the ‘ XAVIER LINQ’, the official newsletter of Xavier Education Trust, issued after a long gap. The last issue of Xavier Linq was published in July 2017. The combined issue (August 2017-July 2023) now being brought out provides a glimpse of the activities and developments that have taken place during the last 5 years., with Trustee of XET Charles Lobo,as its Editor.

In his welcome address the Chairman of XET J J V Fernandes said, ” Started in 1984, XITC will be completing 40 years in 2024. In these 40 years, we have trained more than 3000 students and made them stand on their feet by giving them technical education. XET is thankful to God Almighty for the blessings showered on them through XET and XITC. We also remember all the teaching and non-teaching faculty of XITC for their service to the cause of education. Managing a technical Institute like XITC is not easy in the present due to lots of challenges, but with great efforts and support we have kept our institute running”

” The newly formed Government of Karnataka, should expedite action on Thomas Report and help the privately managed Industrial Training Centres. Positive steps from the Government will make the Industrial Training Centres more vibrant and help in achieving the objective of employment generation. I express my gratitude to all the benefactors and Donors who have helped us in the last 40 years. Their generosity and cooperation have seen Xavier’s grow into a premier institution in the State” added Fernandes.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest and speaker of the day Dr John Edward D’silva- Former Professor at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru; J J. V Fernandes (Chairman); F M Lobo (Secretary); Ligoury Fernandes (Treasurer); M T V Mascarenhas (Trustee); Charles Lobo (Trustee) and Herald Fernandes (Trustee) all of XET; and Sudhir Raj B Kotian-the Principal of XITC. Following the introduction of the speaker Dr. John Edward D’silva by Herald Fernandes, the speaker spoke on the topic ” Relevance of ITI in the Digital World’.

Dr. D’silva said, ” ITI education 0ffers training, post matriculation In many technical streams to provide technical manpower to the fast emerging industrial sector.

The small-scale industries demand a high level of manual labour. Therefore the industry trained personnel with industrial trades find uninterrupted placement mainly in small scale industries. Though there are cent per cent placements there is a gradual decline in the enrollment of these courses”



The traditional degree colleges must give skill-based courses thru ITI as add-on courses to the students under NEP MULTI ENTRY AND EXIT SCHEME; so that every graduate will be an expert in some skill as well as every technician is also a graduate, and thus he can work in an organized sector and get the social security” added Dr D’silva.

He congratulated the Chairman, office bearers, principal , Staff and all trustees for the efficient management of the institution, producing more than 5000 technicians so far; some are working even in ISRO, like Prashantha.. Following the talk, a few spot .mes were conducted by the MC Dr Preethi D’souza- a professor at Mangaluru University-Konaje, who eloquently and meticulously compared the programme with a few witty punchlines, and the vote of thanks was delivered by XET Trustee F M Lobo.

In conclusion, while the XITC has grown into an ace centre for learning over the years and has been rendering yeoman service to the students from low economic strata of the society; and with the objectives- To train and mould students into disciplined, clear thinking technical experts in various trades; To keep abreast and import the latest developments in Technical education so as to meet the ever-changing demands of the Industry; To encourage the poor and weaker sections of the Society with a view to ensure that youth of every community get the best vocational Training and to bring about a change in the economic and social status of their families;

To set up a placement bureau which will look after not only the induction of these candidates into industries or set up their own ventures, but also, to follow up their careers to ensure that every candidate leaving this Institute is suitably encouraged and his talent is recognized; To award stipends, scholarships, etc. to poor students who are pursuing studies in any Vocational School or College or Institution either in India or abroad; and To singly or in collaboration with other Charitable Institutions start Technical Institutes for any charitable purpose as defined in the Income Tax Act, 1961- they seek support from well-wishers/donors so that they can continue with their mission providing education in technical field to the students from low economic strata of the society

Those who like to support/contribute towards XAVIER EDUCATIONAL TRUST ( R ) (Xavier Educational Trust is certified as a “Roman Catholic Christian Religious Minority Trust” you can call for more details at 0824-2421890 / 9448239682 or visit

Administrative Office: Catholic Centre, II Floor, Hampankatta, Mangaluru – 575 001

Email : xaviertrust84@gmail.com / xavieritc25@yahoo.co.in

