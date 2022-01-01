Thanksgiving Mass held at Valencia Church

Mangaluru: As people bid Goodbye to 2021, the people of Valencia gathered to give thanks to the Lord for all the Blessings they received throughout the year and prayed for the coming year 2022.

Adoration began at 6:30 pm. The adoration was led by Fr Lancy, Asst Parish Priest.

At 7:30 pm the thanksgiving mass began. The main celebrant was Fr Ronald Serrao Rector of St Joseph Seminary Jeppu, Parish Priest Fr Roque D’Sa, Asst PP Fr Lancy D’Souza, FMMCH Administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa and Fr William Barracas con-celebrated.

News by Gordon D’Almeida

Pics by Stanly Bantwal