The 61st Death Anniversary of the Servant of God Mgr. RFC Mascarenhas

Mangaluru: The Bethany Congregation celebrated the 61st death anniversary of the Servant of God Mgr. Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas on 23rd December 2021 with a Eucharistic Celebration at 9″00 am, at St Sebastian’s Church Bendur which was attended by a large number of devotees. Rev Fr Ronald Serrao, Rector of St Joseph’s Seminary, Jeppu officiated and Rev Fr Vincent Monteiro, Parish Priest Bendur along with other priests were the concelebrants at this Eucharistic Celebration. The other event was the Inauguration and the Blessing of the Redesigned Mgr. Raymond Memorial at 4 pm at the Bethany Generalate Complex. The Redesigned Mgr. Raymond Memorial the spotlight on the occasion was inaugurated and blessed by Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Bishop of the Diocese of Mangalore during the auspicious and fervent celebration. Rev Sr Rose Celine, The Superior General, unveiled the plaque.

The Redesigned Memorial is a pictorial representation of the priestly activities of the Servant of God Mgr. Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas. Prior to the Inauguration Prof. Edmund Frank, a great admirer and a noted researcher on the life of The Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas spotlighted the special features of the Redesigned Memorial. This included the pious, devoted and dedicated priest who was the former Vicar General of the Mangalore Diocese and his contributions to the diocese which was magnanimous and speaks volumes of his love for all of mankind. It also displayed the notable works of the Father Founder the Translation of the New Testament into Konkani. The canvas paintings also narrated his services through The Bethany Congregation beyond the Diocese of Mangalore in the Malabar Mission of Calicut Diocese, in the Diocese of Pune, in North Karnataka and his collaborative mission with the Jesuits in the far-flung villages of Belgaum.

The Redesigned Memorial speaks volumes of the spiritual mission of the Servant of God depicted vividly through the keen eye of the artist bringing to light the works and life of The Servant of God Mgr. Raymond. The photographic presentation included the family of The Servant of God, the Institution that were formed by him and the churches he built.

The work of redesigning the memorial was the benevolent contribution of Rev Sr Lillis the Assistant Superior General of the Bethany Congregation who conceptualized, planned and executed this plan along with a dedicated team that comprised of Ashwath Rasquinha, Lawrence Pinto, Santhosh Lasarado and Stanley Bantwal who were later felicitated during the programme.

The inaugural program of the blessing of the redesigned Mgr. Raymond Memorial began with a joyous and austere note by the students of St Theresa’s School choir heralding the birth of Christ in melodious voices setting the right mood for the program to follow.

Rev Sr Mariette, General Councilor and Secretary of the Bethany Congregation welcomed wholeheartedly all the esteemed guests and special invitees on the occasion.

The spotlighting of the Redesigned Memorial was beyond compare conceptualized, well planned and executed. It glorified the life and times of the Servant of God Mgr. Raymond. Prof Edmund Frank Chairman of the Sylvester Tressy Frank Foundation, an ardent Philanthropist and the honoured speaker on the occasion reiterated and highlighted the need for such memorials in Mangalore.

The memorial was initially conceptualized in the year 1997 on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the Bethany Congregation and since then has witnessed a surge of pilgrims to view the artefacts and draw inspiration through the mission of the Servant of God, the Bethany Congregation and the Bethany Educational Society.

Rev Sr Rose Celine the Superior General of the Bethany Congregation showered her blessings of love and gratitude in her address on the occasion.

In his message, The Bishop of Mangalore Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha gave his apt message on the occasion. The impressions of our Mgr. Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas cannot be erased. The painting has a great impact on us along with the icons in the Redesigned Memorial. These are the icons that make the Gospel visible and sanctify the Memorials. The written word and icons reflect the Word of God and Mgr. Raymond loved the word of God so immensely that he translated the word of God into Konkani and loved Bethany. Bethany is ‘The crowned Jewel’ of the Servant of God and he cherishes you in carrying forward his work.

The Redesigned Memorial of the Life and Times of the Servant of God will be a stark reminder of the work, struggles, and spiritualism of the Servant of God Raymond Francis Camillus Mascarenhas.

The programme was compered by Mrs Gwen Rodrigues.