The 72nd Republic Day celebration at St Aloysius P U College

Mangaluru: India won her freedom on 15 August 1947 and on January 26, 1950 India was declared Republic. Republic day is celebrated every year on 26th January to commemorate the date when the constitution of India came into effect. It is a day which is celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur, throughout the length and breadth of the country.

Staff and student council members of SAPUC also celebrated the day with zeal and spirit. Rev. Fr Vinod Paul SJ, Finance officer, St Aloysius PU College hoisted the National flag on the occasion.The staff and the students solemnly saluted the tricolor, while the college choir rendered the National Anthem.

Ms Navyashree, Department of Mathematics, spoke on the importance of the contribution of each and every citizen towards the growth of the Nation. She urged the students to respect the farmers and soldiers and value their sacrifice to the country. Arnav Alva, student representative also highlighted the significance of republic day. The campus echoed with patriotic fervor as the College choir rendered the patriotic songs. The heartfelt renditions of patriotic songs aroused feelings of love and brotherhood among all.

Craig Nigel Fernandes welcomed the gathering and compered the programme. The staff coordinator, Mrs Sowmya Ganesh proposed the vote of thanks.