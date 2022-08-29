The Apostolic Carmel, Karnataka celebrates the Service Filled Life of its Retired Staff

Mangaluru: On the morning of Saturday, 26 th August 2022, the smiles that radiated joy and contentment to the audience in St. Ann’s Provincial House Auditorium were the smiles of our 25 retired staff members of 2021- 22 who were celebrated with pride and honour. To teach is to assist discovery, advocate discipline and animate determination. It is only a purposeful and passionate person who can take on such a noble career.

The Apostolic Carmel Educational Society, Karnataka works to recognize and reinforce such inspiring teachers who have made a difference to innumerable young lives and felicitated them for their dedicated and committed services to the students and the society.

The programme commenced with a prayer service led by the staff and students of St. Ann’s High School, Mangaluru. The prayer dance by the students lifted everyone’s spirit to experience the divine. As their colleagues spoke briefly about the achievements of the retired staff, the Provincial Superior Sr Maria Shamita and the Educational Secretary Sr Maria Sudeepa honoured the retired staff with shawl, garland and fruit basket. The retired staff kept smiling as their best moments in service were captured on the stage and some even shed tears of gratitude.

The retired staff that were honoured were :

On behalf of the retired staff, Mrs Felciana D’Souza from Stella Maris High School, Gangulli expressed the sentiments of gratitude to the management and to all who guided and supported them in their teaching learning process. She also told her colleagues to take their retired life as a blessing to spend more time with the family and to engage themselves in useful service to the society.

The Provincial Superior in her address, quoting the words of Pope Francis, said “we are all born to help each other, no matter how difficult it is… Life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you.” She acknowledged with gratitude and appreciation the dedicated service and loyalty of the retired staff in making their students’ lives happy and better.

Sister Maria Sudeepa A.C welcomed the gathering, Sister Vijaya Crasta A.C proposed the vote of thanks while Sister Janet Sequeira A.C. compeered the programme. The felicitation came to an end with a relishing fellowship meal.

