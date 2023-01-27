The Biggest Defector who changed Parties 7 times is Siddaramaiah – Pramod Madhwaraj

Udupi: “Siddaramaiah is the biggest defector in our state. He has changed parties seven times. I am a born congressman and now in the BJP. I changed the party only because of the situation”, said Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj in a press meet held at his residence here on January 27.

Addressing the media persons, Pramod said, “During the Praja Dhwani Yatra held in Udupi KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah called me as Defector, But Siddaramaih himself in his political career has changed parties seven times. If they both have the guts, pass a resolution that no one from other parties will join the Congress party”.

Pramod further said, “During the programme, Siddaramaiah insulted me using bad words. We have both worked in the same cabinet as ministers, while using such words, he should think about what I am talking about. I too can talk like Siddaramaiah, but it’s not my culture to use such words against him. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada constituencies were given to JDS. At that time, I called Siddaramaiah and requested him not to give up Udupi-Chikkamagaluru to JDS. But to keep the Mysuru constituency for Congress, he selfishly left our constituency to the JDS. I took permission from Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundurao before getting a ticket in JDS”, Pramod clarified.

Pramod also said, “During the programme, Siddaramaiah also made an allegation against me that I took money from JDS. It is far from the truth, whatever money was been given by the JDS was distributed to the Udupi and Chikkamagaluru Congress presidents for election expenses and not a single paise was used for my expenses. My father built the Congress party with his own money and my mother also sincerely served the party. In Udupi, the Congress party vanished, but I worked for the party with my money and brought it back to power. I never took a single rupee of bribe to build the party”.

“DK Shivakumar is calling me a defector, then why is he silent about S M Krishna? He too enjoyed all the posts in Congress and then joined BJP. Why did D K Shivakumar forget while giving his daughter in marriage to S M Krishna’s grandson? Pramod Questioned.

While concluding, Pramod said, “BJP will win all the five seats in the 2023 elections and that the Congress party does not have the strength to defeat BJP. If the BJP gives me a chance to contest n the coming elections in the coming elections, I am happy. If I do not get a ticket, I will work for the BJP candidates”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...