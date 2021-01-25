Spread the love



















The BJP-led Union Govt is Insensitive To Farmers & Favours Only BIG Corporates’- Ex-MLA J R Lobo

Mangaluru: Congress of Mangaluru South Vidhana Sabha Constituency opposing the union government’s farm laws, held a protest in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Monday, 25 January 2021. Addressing the protesters former MLC and KPCC spokesperson Ivan D’Souza said, “It is very much clear that the BJP-led Union government is favouring the ONLY BIG corporates, mainly run by the Ambani’s and Adani’s by neglecting the farmers and working class in the country. It should be noted that out of 80% of farmers in the country, 60% are small and middle-class farmers.

“The three farm laws introduced by the BJP government are affecting these farmers, and they have protested against the three reforms — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. Also, the Land Revenue Amendment Act and Amendment to APMC Act are anti-farmer policies of the BJP government, and BJP has failed to provide justice to the farmers. Congress demands that in the interest of the hard-working farmers, the BJP government should withdraw these farm laws at the earliest” added Ivan.

Also speaking former MLA J R Lobo said, “It is sad to note that from the past 60 days, farmers have been protesting demanding justice, and the BJP-led union government has been totally insensitive towards the farmers and neglected them completely. It should be noted that the BJP government is introducing these three laws abruptly through ordinances. Also, the union government is asking the labourers to work for 14 hours a day, instead of 8 hours, which is not right and totally against the law. Does the BJP government know that 70% of the country’s population is dependent upon agriculture? When Congress was in power it had supported the farmers by introducing the green revolution. and now we see that the BJP government’s three farm laws are affecting the farmers, which has put them in hardship and many have landed into poverty. The BJP government which came to power in the name of the farmers is following anti-farmers policies. Congress condemns these farm laws implemented by the BJP led union government”.

Congress leaders A C Vinayaraj, Sashidhar Hegde, Naveen D’Souza were among many present at the protest.