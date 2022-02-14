The Bollywood Bookclub

New Delhi : Bollywood is always busy filming or working on projects, rarely do celebrities have time to do what they enjoy the most. Still, between shoots or the occasional quiet evening at home, they choose a book over everything else. If you haven’t read in a while, this might motivate you:

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy, is a voracious reader in addition to cooking various delicacies and spending time with her loved ones. During her honeymoon in Gulmarg the actress passed time reading and posted this picture stating, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.”

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stated on her Instagram that she took time out for a quick read before a shoot because it was her favourite thing to do as a child, getting lost and fascinated by the colours and characters.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna went on to become a successful author after her acting career. She is a constant reader. The actress is currently reading “The Appeal,” posting a picture on Instagram stating, “I put together a list of mysteries that had me hooked, booked, and helped set the kitchen on fire as I cooked.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is a bookworm who has spent most of her time reading. She is so passionate about books that she encourages everyone to read them and develop good reading habits. She posted a picture of herself reading a book with the caption, “However long or short the read, however different the story may be, between every page, happiness exists!”

Soha Ali Khan

The library proves Soha Ali Khan loves to read. The actress also encourages one to develop a reading habit and to have a good book collection.