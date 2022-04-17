The Christ Has Risen, Alleluia! Fatima Retreat House Rejoiced Christ’s Resurrection at Easter Vigil Mass

“Let us celebrate Easter with Christ! He is alive! Today, too, he walks in our midst, changes us and sets us free…For with Jesus, the Risen Lord, no night will last forever; and even in the darkest night, the morning star continues to shine.”-Pope Francis

Mangaluru: Early morning today, I got a call from my friend Ramesh Kumar, a IT pro wishing me a Happy Easter, and at the same time was not happy since Easter had fallen on Sunday, and that he lost an holiday- I got a bit confused as to what he was saying, since I was taught by my mother that Easter is always on a Sunday. However, I kept quiet and told him, “That’s right, you missed a holiday?”- that was a little bit on the lighter side of vein. Yes, Easter Vigil, also called the Paschal Vigil or the Great Vigil of Easter, is a liturgy held in traditional Christian/Catholic churches as the first official celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus. Historically, it is during this liturgy that people are baptized and that adult catechumens are received into full communion with the Church. It is held in the hours of darkness between sunset on Holy Saturday and sunrise on Easter Day – most commonly in the evening of Holy Saturday or midnight – and is the first celebration of Easter, days traditionally being considered to begin at sunset.

Every year, the most special liturgy in the Catholic Church is the Easter Vigil, when Catholics celebrate the end of darkness through Christ’s resurrection from the dead. The Easter Vigil, which is held the night before Easter Sunday, is also considered an anticipated Sunday Mass. The Easter Vigil features the Service of Light which includes the Blessing of the Fire and a Candlelight Short Procession by the priests through the darkened Fatima Retreat House Open Air Chapel. The 29-member choir and Orchestra named ‘One Voice With Youth Choir’ under the direction of Elton Martin Serrao.

This year the Easter Vigil was observed with great devotion, filled with lots of enthusiasm and joy after a sombre celebration last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions,where the faithful, when they entered the premises, were sanitized and checked for temperature by the volunteers, and everyone had to wear masks in order to attend the services. This year it was different, the faithful when they entered the main gate, were given a candle and a holder each, much better than last year. The main celebrant of the mass was Fr Maxim Misquith SJ-the Director of Fatima Retreat House, joined by other clergy-Fr Joseph Lobo SJ, from ‘Ashirvad’, Bengaluru; Fr Alphonse Fernandes SJ; Fr Joseph Monteiro SJ; Fr Rony Pais SJ; Fr Norbert Noronha SJ; Fr Tom Quadros SJ; Fr Selestine Sera SJ; Fr Ajay D’silva SJ; and Fr Peter Pinto SJ.

The introduction of the Easter Vigil mass was done by Mis Suman Pinto where she said, ” We have all gathered to commemorate that Holy Night when the Lord rose from the dead. This night’s celebration is regarded as the “Mother of all Holy Vigils” because the Church keeps vigil, waiting for the Resurrection of the Lord, and celebrates the sacraments of the Church”- and it was a well-presented introduction. The Easter Vigil was in four parts: 1. Service of the Light 2. Liturgy of the Word 3. Liturgy of the Baptism and 4. Liturgy of the Eucharist

SERVICE OF LIGHT:

The service began at the fireplace in the darkness of the night, open-air in front of the Chapel. After blessing the new fire the paschal candle was lit up, and the gathered faithful also lit their candles from the flame of the Paschal candle. By the blessing of the new fire, the flames genuinely dispel the darkness and light up the night. By this, we were reminded that Christ came as a light shining in darkness (John 1:5). The Paschal candle was then carried by the minister leading in a short procession to the altar. This symbolic act reminds us that Christ, the light of the world, provides the unifying thread to the service. He is the “pillar of fire” and we the pilgrim people of following Christ, the “light of the world”. Our response to the proclamation of “The Light of CHRIST” shall be “Thanks be to God”.

Next followed the glorious Easter song of the Catholic Church sung by the Choir: the Exsultet (Easter proclamation). This magnificent hymn, which is remarkable for its lyric beauty and profound symbolism, announces the dignity and meaning of the mystery of Easter; it tells of man’s sin, of God’s mercy, and of the great love of the Redeemer for mankind, admonishing us, in turn, to thank the Trinity for all the graces that have been lavished upon us.

LITURGY OF THE WORD: (after the singing of the exsultet and the collect prayer)

The faithful gathered and listened to a series of readings from the Old and New Testaments. These lessons provided a comprehensive view of what God has done for humanity. Beginning with the creation story, we were reminded of our delivery from bondage in the exodus, of God’s calling us to faithfulness through the cry of the prophets, of God dwelling among us in Jesus Christ, and of Christ’s rising in victory from the tomb. Consequently, the readings retold the “holy history of our salvation” as God’s children. It summarizes the faith into which we are baptized. After the readings from the Old Testament, everyone sang great “Gloria” accompanied by the bells before the celebration moved on to the readings from the New Testament

LITURGY OF BAPTISM: (after the homily)

Tonight, in the liturgy of baptism, we celebrate Christ’s Passover and ours. The celebrant blessed the water and renewed the baptismal promises before the Risen Christ. While we all stood, holding lighted candles in our hands, we replied to the questions the priest asked us. Afterwards, we were all sprinkled with holy water while the choir led us in songs with suitable baptismal character. In these gestures and words, we recalled the baptism which we received. As with the natural symbol of light, water plays a critical role in the liturgy of baptism. Water is life-giving, life-nurturing, and it cleanses our bodies. The water of baptism becomes for us a sign of new life in Christ. But there were no Baptisms last night.

LITURGY OF THE EUCHARIST:

This vigil reaches its highest point in the joyous celebration of the feast of the Holy Eucharist. The risen Lord invited us to participate in the new life he brings by sharing the feast which he has prepared. We thus looked forward to the great Messianic feast of the kingdom of God when the redeemed from every time and place “will come from east and west, and from north and south, and sit at table in the kingdom of God”(Luke 13:29). And thus everyone joined in this Eucharistic celebration, opened our hearts in worship and reception of Christ, our Paschal sacrifice.

Fr Joseph Lobo SJ, of Ashirvad Community, Bengaluru, an Professor of Theology, and Director of Human Resource Development Committee (HRDC) delivered an elaborate and meaningful Easter Homily. Ending his Homily he said, “Jesus Christ, who came back from the dead and shed his peaceful light to humankind. His resurrection has given us courage and strength, and that is the power of resurrection. We need a change of heart and mind. The peace of Risen Christ is empowering and encouraging. May our lights ever be lit and burning brightly with love,peace, and compassion.“.

At the end of the mass, Fr Maxim Misquith SJ expressed his gratitude to all the donors, benefactors and well-wishers who have shown support during the Holy Week, and in the past. This would be Fr Maxim’s last Easter Vigil at Fatima Retreat House, since he will be transferred as Director of a Education Institution in Gulbarga.

Ending my column with a few words from the message of Pope Francis when he Celebrated the 10th Easter of his pontificate, at the Easter Vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica Saturday night –

“Easter is what we are called to do: to experience the risen Christ and to share the experience with others; to roll away the stone from the tomb where we may have enclosed the Lord, in order to spread his joy in the world. Let us make Jesus, the Living One, rise again from all those tombs in which we have sealed him. Let us set him free from the narrow cells in which we have so often imprisoned him. Let us awaken from our peaceful slumber and let him disturb and inconvenience us. Let us bring him into our everyday lives: through gestures of peace in these days marked by the horrors of war, through acts of reconciliation amid broken relationships, acts of compassion towards those in need, acts of justice amid situations of inequality and of truth in the midst of lies. And above all, through works of love and fraternity”.

“Brothers and sisters, our hope has a name: the name of Jesus. He entered the tomb of our sin; he descended to those depths where we feel most lost; he wove his way through the tangles of our fears, bore the weight of our burdens and from the dark abyss of death restored us to life and turned our mourning into joy. Let us celebrate Easter with Christ! He is alive! Today, too, he walks in our midst, changes us and sets us free. Thanks to him, evil has been robbed of its power; failure can no longer hold us back from starting anew; and death has become a passage to the stirrings of new life. For with Jesus, the Risen Lord, no night will last forever; and even in the darkest night, in that darkness, the morning star continues to shine”.

“In this darkness that you are living, the thick darkness of war, of cruelty, we are all praying, praying with you and for you tonight. We are praying for all the suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayer and say to you: “Courage! We are accompanying you!” And also to say to you the greatest thing we are celebrating today: Christòs voskrés! Christ is risen!”

TEAM MANGALOREAN WISHES OUR CHRISTIAN READERS A BLESSED AND HAPPY EASTER!