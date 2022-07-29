The Church in India Felicitates the New Cardinals

Bangalore (CCBI): The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) felicitated Cardinals-Designate Filipe Neri Ferrão and Anthony Poola, in a simple function held at Paalanaa Bhavan, Bangalore on 26 July 2022.

His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, honoured Cardinal-Designate Filipe Neri Ferrão with an Indian shawl and a copy of the ESVCE Bible. Cardinal-Designate Anthony Poola was also honoured in a similar manner by Most Rev. Peter Machado, Metropolitan Archbishop of Bangalore.

Most Rev. George Antonysamy, Vice President of the CCBI and the Metropolitan Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, in his felicitation message, said that “the nomination of two new cardinals from India is a special honour and recognition accorded to the Church in India and particularly to the CCBI. The Latin Church in India is grateful to Pope Francis and to the Holy See,” he said.

Pope Francis announced, on 29 May 2022, that Most Rev. Filipe Neri Ferrão (69), Metropolitan Archbishop of Goa and Daman and President of the CCBI, and Most Rev. Anthony Poola (61), Metropolitan Archbishop of Hyderabad, would be created Cardinals at a Consistory to be held on 27 August 2022. The Pope also announced the names of 18 other Prelates from around the world who would be made cardinals at the same Consistory. The new cardinals represent the Church worldwide and reflect a wide variety of cultures, contexts and pastoral ministries.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI

