The Closed Surathkal Toll Gate Structure Posing Threat to Motorists & May Lead to Accidents

The Closed Surathkal Toll Gate Structure (closed on 1 December 2022) Posing a Threat to Motorists & May Lead to Accidents



Mangaluru: On 1 December 2022 the activists and their supporters who had fought through protests for the closure of Surathkal Tollgate celebrated the stopping of toll collection at the Surathkal toll gate. Activists of the Action Committee Against Surathkal toll gate cheered by cutting cakes, distributing sweets, burning crackers, and shouting slogans, at the protest venue at Surathkal. With the toll plaza closing its collection booths, the action committee ended their indefinite day and night dharna on the 35th day. Victory celebrations were held at various places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) issued an order to close the Surathkal toll gate and collect the user fee for two toll gates at Hejmadi.

At a victory meeting, the action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said that the people’s representatives of the BJP in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have not made honest efforts to close the tollgate at Surathkal. “People have been electing leaders based on the criteria of religion in the coastal districts, and this leads to all issues. Our protest against the tollgate has exposed the true colours of people’s representatives of the ruling party. This victory for our protest against the Surathkal tollgate is the right occasion for people to change their mindset from religion-based politics to issue-based politics,” he said.

He had also said “We are not here to gain political mileage. This protest has proved that people from all sections of society are united. We have not taken the law into our hands while holding protests in the past 35 days. The BJP has no moral right to claim the closure of the Surathkal tollgate as their achievement. If they claim it, people will give them a fitting reply,”

Social Activist Mohammed Asif ‘Apthabandava’

However, the controversial tollgate on NH-66 at Surathkal was closed on 1 December 2022, after more than six years of protests by various political parties and organisations, including the Action Committee Against Surathkal Tollgate. But as of today, the tollgate structure with six separate lanes still stands even after seven months of its closure. Motorists and residents say that the tollgate structure has been posing a threat to vehicles and may lead to accidents during the night. The Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ordered the closure of the Surathkal tollgate from December 1, 2022.

The Action Committee Against Surathkal Tollgate had held an indefinite day and night dharna urging the government to stop toll collection at Surathkal and the protest ended only after the tollgate was closed. When the tollgate structure was not removed, people brought the issue to the notice of Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty. Following this, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel directed the NHAI officials to clear the tollgate structure. The MP also brought the issue to the notice of NHAI officials at a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting recently. Residents of Surathkal and surrounding areas said that the tollgate structure has not been cleared from the national highway till today.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Mohammed Asif ‘Apathbandava’, the Founder of Maimuna Foundation/Apathbandava Psycho Rehabilitation Centre in Mulky, and who had also fought for the closure of Surathkal toll gate through continuous hunger strikes day and night said, “It was a great victory for us after days of protests and many other efforts. Finally, we won the war. Now that the toll gate is closed but the structure which has not been demolished and cleared is posing a threat to motorists passing through the toll gate lanes. Debris is scattered all over the area, including the nonfunctional traffic lights. And since that area is not lit, many times there have been narrow misses of accidents taking place. My humble request to the concerned NHAI authorities and MCC officials is to take action soon and clear the toll gate area, thereby preventing accidents from taking place”.

.Suresh, a resident said “An order to clear the structure is yet to be issued. Motorists are forced to slow down their vehicles at Surathkal since the tollgate structure causes inconvenience. Since it is a major national highway stretch that connects the southern states with those in the north, the number of vehicles is also very large. Hence, the structure should be demolished immediately to avoid inconvenience and accidents,”.

