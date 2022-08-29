The colourful Bishan Singh Bedi

The Indian spin quartet is one of the most remembered groups of players in the history of the Indian national cricket squad. One of the members of this legendary spin quartet was Bishan Singh Bedi. He had a fantastic career that lasted between 1961 and 1977. During those years he played on different squads, such as:

● Northern Punjab;

● Delhi;

● and the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Yet, he also had a great spell with the Indian national team. He was part of that team between the years 1966 and 1979, producing some incredible performances. In fact, he, alongside the other members of the aforementioned Indian spin quartet is seen as some of the best players in the history of the team.

An impressive career

Bedi started his career in 1961. It is worth noting that at the time when he began playing the sport at a professional level he was only 15 years old.

The 1974-75 season was one of the best in his entire career. Specifically, during that period he broke an incredible record by hitting 64 wickets. This was a record that lasted for many years. By the end of his career, he had scored more than 1,500 first-class cricket wickets, which is also an incredible feat.

A graceful playing style

Many cricket bowlers are said to be highly efficient. However, Bishan Singh Bedi also had a quite graceful bowling style. During his career, he became an expert in flighting the ball. This meant that thanks to the techniques he used for making deliveries, the ball could seemingly accelerate or decelerate at random moments. This of course confused batters completely, making his bowling even more effective.

It is worth noting that Bedi's great performances allowed him to become the captain of the national squad in 1976. His spell as leader of the team was quite good. This includes a fantastic triumph obtained against the national squad of the West Indies in 1976. For all these reasons, Bishan Singh Bedi is seen as one of India's best cricketers ever.

