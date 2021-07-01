Spread the love



















The ‘Covid Warriors’ & ‘Healthcare Heroes’! Let’s Salute the Doctors on ‘National Doctors’ Day’

” Being a doctor is not just a job but also a mission, a call from God to become His instruments of healing. Healing is God’s prerogative and doctors are instruments in passing the healing power of God to the sick and suffering. In the present scenario to be a Doctor is highly demanding and challenging. Demanding because the patient wants a quick diagnosis of his illness and instant healing. Challenging because people expect doctors to be Gods and also to treat them at low cost when the line of treatment is itself costly. Doctors, during this pandemic, you are fighting with every person who is attacked by this virus. Hats off to you for your great service. You are risking your own self to bring wellness to patients. May your sacrifice be blessed by God in a hundred folds. But, stay healthy in order to make us healthy. At FMCI you are all part of our family, and to you DOCTOR, here is my message-“You are a Great Doctor, Healing People with your touch. You are a wonderful person as well, bringing Joy and warmth to our hearts. You are an incarnation of God to Others. Thank You for your dedicated and committed service at FMCI” – Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Mangaluru

” In this difficult time of COVID pandemic all healthcare workers along with other covid worriers are fighting to curtail the disease. Doctors are risking their lives and their family’s to help the patients. I salute everyone for their relentless service, because Doctors are the front line warriors in the combat against Covid-19. On this occasion, We salute your commitment and undying spirit to serve humanity by ensuring optimum patient care at great personal risk. I pray to God to give safer days ahead to all and to come out of this difficult situation. And I request all the public to support the healthcare workers by infusing courage into them. Doctors are special, and this year is one where we have seen them as our real-life heroes. Doctor’s Day is an opportunity to thank all the heroes in the medical fraternity for their selfless contributions. They are pulling long hours and working round the clock as the world is gripped with this pandemic. We at AJ Hospital & Research Centre are ensuring special precautions for our doctors, health-care staff, and patients with the best in-class protocols.” – Dr Prashanth Marla- .Medical Director & CEO/Urologist – ‎A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru

Mangaluru : ‘National Doctor’s Day’- this day is observed every year on July 1 to raise awareness about the importance of doctors and medical professionals in our life, and the Day is observed to thank physicians and doctors for their dedicated services to patients. After all, they have looked after us in our worst times. National Doctor’s Day is an opportunity for people to express their gratitude towards Doctors. This day is dedicated to all medical professionals who work and serve patients round the clock to save lives. Doctor’s Day 2021 is being celebrated for acknowledging the service of doctors and their huge contribution to the medical advancement in India.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020 until this day, the doctors have played a vital role, by risking their lives in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic. The current times of the coronavirus pandemic, the world has realized the importance of doctors more than ever. To celebrate this spirit, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day in India. As the name suggests, the day marks and honour doctors and physicians for their round the clock service. National Doctor’s Day is different from the one celebrated in the US, marked on March 30. However, both days express gratitude towards the medical professionals who treat the health of the patients above theirs.

Today we celebrate National Doctor’s Day in memory of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Celebrating this day is truly a big awareness campaign offering great opportunities to all to get aware about the roles, importance and responsibilities of Doctors. This campaign is also to promote medical professionals to come closer and follow the responsibilities of their profession with dedication. As we commemorate the birth and death anniversary of Dr B.C.Roy, we pay honour and respect to the entire medical profession. Dr B.C. Roy was a famous Physician who dedicated his life to restore health in his sick and suffering patients. Today the entire medical professional is called to render dedicated service to the suffering humans.

MESSAGE FROM REV FR RICHARD ALOYSIUS COELHO- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru

In the present scenario to be a Doctor is highly demanding and challenging. Demanding because a patient wants a quick diagnosis of his illness and instant healing. Challenging because people expect doctors to be gods and also to treat them at low cost when the line of treatment is itself costly. Who will get up at night and attend a call? Only a doctor, not any other professional would get up for his client’s sake. Again it is demanding and challenging because they need to be dedicated and committed to render service of high level skills and precision.

It is sad to say that people take Doctors for granted and also there are incidents in our country where doctors are manhandled, beaten and humiliated. Therefore Doctors Day is a perfect day for all the people to acknowledge their high pressure job and appreciate their ability to comfort the suffering humanity. All people need to develop a culture of respecting and honouring doctors not because they are doctors but they are like us human beings of flesh and blood with intellect and will with emotions and feelings.

It is a very significant day as it provides an opportunity for them to revitalize their skills and rededicate themselves to the practice of medicine. ‘Health is Wealth’ – on this Doctors Day all of us need to give a thought to our own health because health is an important aspect of our life. Health is what we desire in our daily life. On our part proper exercise and a balanced diet helps us to remain healthy. External beauty /complexion is also a significant sign of good health. It is said that ‘our health and our illness’ is in our own hands, though life-giver God has to give us good health. As all of us are hit badly by Covid 19 – Corona Virus, we need health care professionals to fight this pandemic as great warriors. When our economy is totally disrupted and our existence is threatened, to whom shall we go ? Yes! We have to go to our doctors to treat us”.

MESSAGE FROM DR PRASHANTH MARLA- Urologist/Medical Director & CEO – ‎A J Hospital & Research Centre, Mangaluru

National Doctor’s Day which is in honour of the birth and death anniversary of the great physician and the second Chief minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, since then India has grown by leaps and bounds in the medical field, not just to further Dr. B.C. Roy’s work but also with new and innovative techniques. Roy was deeply interested in learning medicine and kept trying to submit his application at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in England even after being rejected 30 times. To honour his commitments and the work done by all the doctors, India marks this special celebration.This day serves to show gratitude to all those who have selflessly aided us in our time of need and tirelessly worked for the health of their patients by commemorating the greatest representative of these ideals.

If we did not recognise the importance of doctors before, we are certainly learning just how much they contribute to society, amid the coronavirus pandemic. While we are self-isolating, it is the doctors who are constantly fighting for the lives of people who have been infected with the deadly virus. With the number of infected people on the rise every day and hospitals teeming with hundreds of people, it has never been more important to appreciate the efforts that doctors make to ensure that we sufficiently recover from whatever may be ailing us and continue to remain healthy. Doctors are truly the greatest heroes, of not just the present but of all time.

In conclusion, in my perspective, the current pandemic that the world is undergoing warrants that this is perhaps the most difficult time we are ever going to face in our lives. It is even more difficult for the doctors who are working tirelessly to ensure that all those that are infected are provided with proper medical facilities. Their contributions and hard work deserve our gratitude each and every day. Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients. This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctors’ Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to give gift health to their patients, from TEAM MANGALOREAN.

