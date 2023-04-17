The culprit of Theft/Murder & 30 Other Cases Arrested- Rs 15 Lakh Worth Jewelry Confiscated

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CCB police have succeeded in arresting a culprit who has been involved in various house break-in theft (HBT) offences and murder, including a total of 30 other cases on Sunday,16 April 2023. The culprit arrested is identified as Siddaraju alias Rowdy Sidda (52), a resident of Mysuru.

Briefing the media on Monday, 17 April at Police Commissioner Conference Hall, the police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “Including thefts and murder, the accused has a history of more than 30 cases registered against him at police stations, namely Manipal, Hassan, Kavoor (Mangaluru), Karkala, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya and Chikkamagaluru. Among the items stolen, the police have recovered 270-gram jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs, a two-wheeler and two mobile phones. During interrogation, it was learnt that Rowdy Sidda was carrying on with such crimes with the help of his aide Puneeth from Hassan”.

The Police Commissioner further said, “Siddaraju, then called ‘Rowdy Sidda’ in the year 2005, was arrested for the murder of Ms Gangamma. However, he managed to escape from police in the year 2006 and an LPC warrant was issued against him. Meanwhile, he was involved in various thefts, and finally, he was caught by the CCB police here on 16 April 2023. I compliment the CCB team under the leadership of CCB ACP P A Hegde, and present them a gift of Rs 10,000 for a job well done”.

On the occasion, the police commissioner also briefed about an APP where people can give their feedback on the police services, He also said that ” If your mobile is stolen or lost, you have to register the complaint on the ceir.gov.in portal and inform C-DOT through helpline number 14422. Thus, the central government will now help you find and block your lost or stolen mobile phone through IMEI verification. And this scheme is also implemented by the Mangaluru Police to trace, recover and return lost or stolen mobile phones to the right owners. We have recovered nearly 124 phones and handed over to the owners, with the help of the device named CEIR” (City Police Recover 124 Mobile Phones & Return 39 Lost or Stolen Mobile Phones to the Owners)

The arrest of Siddaraju was conducted under the leadership of the police commissioner, CCB ACP PA Hegde, inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Sudeep MV, and ASI Shashidhar Shetty, among others.

