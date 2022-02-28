The Dead Kadri Musical Fountain with Laser Show Awaits Govt Funds to Restore it

Mangaluru: Following an article (Ref: No MUSIC but Enjoy Sounds of BUZZING Mosquitoes at Kadri Park Musical Fountain for Just Rs 10?) published in Mangalorean.com on 12 February 2022, about the dilapidated condition of the Kadri Musical Fountain with laser show at the Old Deer Park, opposite Kadri Park, Mangaluru, now it is learnt that fund crunch and lack of maintenance was the result for its non-function, a project which was inaugurated in 2018.

This music fountain with laser show was constructed at the Old Deer Park at a cost of Rs 5 crore and it was opened by the then chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2018. However, the huge amount spent on the project has gone down the drain with the equipment getting rusted. The horticulture department, which owns the park, is yet to decide on executing a new tender to restore the music fountain and laser show equipment. Now lack of funds hinders the department to take up renovation work to reopen the music fountain and laser show.

The fountain has remained closed for the past two years due to Covid-19. Initially, there was a huge crowd with people thronging to enjoy the musical fountain and laser show. The main features of the laser show were created with various themes including Yakshagana, Kambala, Bhootharadhane and other cultural heritage of Tulunadu.

Though the show was free in the beginning, after three months the department fixed an entry fee of Rs 50 for adults and Rs 25 for children. Later, the entry fee was reduced to Rs 30 and Rs 15 for adults and children, respectively. With the spread of Covid-19 and lockdowns, the fountain and laser show stopped, and it may require lakhs of rupees to bring it back to its old glory.

Speaking to the media, Horticulture department deputy director HR Naik said that a proposal has been sent to the government seeking funds to renovate and reopen the fountain. “We have already sent a detailed proposal to restore the lake and develop other infrastructure of the fountain. We have sent an action plan of Rs 1.52 crore to the horticulture department head office, Coastal Development Authority and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). However, we have not received funds yet. The work will be taken up immediately after we get the funds,” he added.

