The Decennial Year Inauguration of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School Mangaluru, organized the inaugural ceremony of the Decennial Year 2022-23, on 6 August 2022, in the Gonzaga Hall. In his presidential address Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said that the students should have the foresight and be ready to sacrifice to reach a goal, with a passion and dedication to achieve greater heights in life. He appreciated all those Gonzagaites who joined the school in the inception year 2012. He also appreciated the four-teaching staff who have worked with dedication and loyalty to the institution, right from the year of inception.

Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, while addressing the students, emphasized the challenges faced to reach this success of 10 glorious years and he said that it is the time to look forward with a great vision, to bring this school to greater heights. He appreciated all the students, Decennial committee members and the other members of the staff who have contributed to the success of the programme.

The momentous inaugural ceremony included a sweet-toned prayer song, the unveiling of the beautiful logo marking the success of 10 glorious years of our school, followed by a special song and a splendid ribbon dance that highlighted different colours giving us hope for a better future.

Vice-principal Ms Laurel D Souza was present on this occasion. Ms Neha Suares delivered the welcome address. The programme was coordinated by Ms Deepa Karkada and Ms Shilpa Ballal. The vote of thanks was proposed by Master Rakshith Ponappa of Class XC and the programme was compered by Ms Raneem Ashraf of Class XC. It was a great moment for everyone who witnessed this programme

