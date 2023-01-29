‘The Emmaus Experience: Catechism for Adults’ Released

Bangalore (CCBI): The tree volume textbook “The Emmaus Experience: Catechism for Adults” was released on 28 January 2023 during the 34th CCBI Plenary Assembly of the CCBI at St Johns National Academy of Health Sciences, Bangalore. It was released by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, President CCBI and Archbishop of Goa and Daman handing over its first copy to His Eminence Anthony Cardinal Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad.

Most Rev. George Antonysamy, Vice President CCBI and Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, Most Rev Thomas Macwan, Chairman, Commission for Catechetics and Archbishop of Gandhinagar, Rev Dr Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General CCBI and Rev Fr Duming Gonsalves, Executive Secretary, Commission for Catechetics.

Late Fr Herve Morrissette CSC the content contributor of the three-volume textbook is gratefully remembered, he passed away on 23 January 2023. The members of the Plenary Assembly paid tribute to him and stood in silence and prayed for the departed soul.

Catechism for Adults intends to highlight only the most significant aspects of the catechesis of adults. It touches on common issues, common problems, and probable solutions, which seem prevalent throughout the world, fully recognizing that inculturation will have to be made in the local Churches. The textbook is meant for the whole People of God more particularly adults who are interested in deepening their faith, under the guidance of their Pastors but more particularly meant to use it as an animator’s copy which will help the animator to catechize the adults.

These textbooks try to address the issues and concerns that Catholics are facing in their faith and life journey. The Emmaus Experience: Catechism for Adults will have three volumes (3 books). It consists of 104 modules. This textbook is an effective tool for bishops, priests, religious, catechists and all those involved in the catechetical ministry. It is also an excellent reference book for adult catechesis and an admirable gift to your teachers and parents.

The “The Emmaus Experience: Catechism for Adults” is published by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI). For copies kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile no. +91-9886730224

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI

