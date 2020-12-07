Spread the love



















The End! Kudla’s Iconic Jyothi Talkies Will Now Remain Only a Memory

Mangaluru : Following the closure of Platinum Theatre on Falnir Road in the City in January 2017 (Ref: The End! City’s Platinum Theatre Shuts Down for Good ) which is now converted into a supermarket and eatery shack; and one of the oldest theatre in City New Chitra Talkies in Car Street also shut down in September 2017 (Ref: The End! No More Watching Your Favorite ‘Chitra’ at ‘New Chitra’? ) , and now turned into a furniture showroom (Ref:‘Ondu Talkies Na Kathe’-The END? ‘New Chitra Movie Theatre’ is Now ‘New Chitra Furniture Theatre’ ). And then the Central Talkies which was closed down for years, was demolished to make way for a commercial complex in August 2020.

And now we are hearing the closure of Jyothi Talkies, which had remained a landmark of Kudla in the heart of the City near Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle for the past 50 years, will now remain only a Memory for keepsake. Jyothi Talkies which was always screening the first day release of many Tulu films, has now left many Tulu film fans heartbroken. Even though I wasn’t a patron of this Talkies in the recent years, but I remember bunking degree classes while studying at St Aloysius College, just a few minutes walk from Jyothi talkies- when I used a date a girl from St Agnes College, Mangaluru, who was a hard core fan of Kannada actors -Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan, and even though I wasn’t a Kannada movie .lover, I had no option than to go for Kannada movies with my GF-but guess what, 3/4 of the time during the show, I used to sleep? And to balance between us, when I decided to force my GF to watch Western movies at New Chitra Talkies, she used to sleep during the English shows- that’s how our True Romance relationship was!

Oh well, that was the story of our college days bunking and going for movies. Mangaluru: Once upon a time watching movies at your favourite movie theatre was fun and past time. But gone are those days, where now you can watch your favourite blockbuster either on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or other Internet movie channels- and this has hurt the business owners of single screen theatres. In the year 2017, we saw two movie theatres shut down- and the main reason for a low audience and less revenue at these single screen theatres was due to the few multiplex theatres that have sprung in the City malls. A few of the older cinema theatres that have remained in business in Mangaluru are – Balaji Talkies, Ramakanthi Talkies, Prabhath, Suchitra etc. And since a year, Central Talkies stopped showing movies, and the structure was sitting idle until August 2020.

Those were fun years during our college days in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s spending our past time watching movies at the single screen theatres. But now, something we so rarely do these days because, well, life. It’s an experience that is overall becoming more rare for basically all but the biggest blockbusters. And it was great. Magnificent, really. But while watching movies during those years, I was acutely aware that part of what was so wonderful about it was the increasing novelty of seeing movies like Sholay, Deewar, Gandada Gudi, etc in theaters. But at present,, there is almost no chance that old movies like these get a wide release in the cinema. Instead, it will be on Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV+, or the like. And that’s fine! Netflix etc etc are great! But there is something we’re all losing, of our movie going spree during our younger days.

And regarding the closure of Jyothi Talkies, it is learnt that Karnataka theatres Limited which had made a deal with a Mumbai-based builder to construct a commercial complex as a joint venture, when a agreement was made few years but the project was delayed due to certain circumstances, have now straighten up the drawbacks, are are going ahead with the planned project of a mega commercial complex, at a ideal place in the heart of the City- and sources reveal that building construction work may start beginning of next year.

Sources also reveal that the area was named “Jyothi Circle”, prior to the present ‘Dr Ambedkar Circle’, due to the existence of Jyothi Talkies. And something unique of this Talkies was, when a movie is released and ready to be screened,a bunch of hoardings, mega cutouts of actors/actresses, banners would adorn the premises., added to that there will be a huge queue sometimes a mile long. Gone are those days now, where for the next couple of months only the empty building and locked gates will be seen. Jyothi Talkies for Tulu movie fans was a home away from home, to watch the new releases of Tulu films, which were screened week after week- and two familiar faces that would always appear on the movie hoardings/banners were that of Devdas Kapikad and comedian Aravind Bolar.

Rumours are that along with the commercial complex, there would also be a multiplex coming up- true or false, will be known in the coming days. The theatre had a chequered history and dates back to pre-Independence days. Known to screen Kannada, Coastalwood and once in while other language movies, it brings back fond memories of the last five decades. It is learnt that Directors and distributors used to compete among themselves in order to screen Kannada,Tulu, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films at Jyothi talkies, considered as an important theatre after Central talkies. The theatre has not done much renovation since its inception, and still has the very old vintage look, as of now.

A few of the comments posted online by movie buffs state-“Old theatres never bothered to upgrade their sound system, nor the interior for comforts. Same old antique style chairs and other facilities. If these vintage cinema halls had looked into upgrading old sound systems to the latest version of Dolby Atmos, and had provided better seats and technology like multiplexes, they would have been patronized by many fans, and these theatres could have remained. Even the snacks are of olden days like Samosas, Kadle, Charmuri, etc- only if they had switched to nachos & cheese, popcorn, etc, the fans would have appreciated it”

“Sad news for Mangaloreans, specially for the young boys and girls of nearby St Aloysius College, and Government PUC for Women-where this theatre was a meeting point for dating, chatting etc and alive with fun and frolic. Earlier we used to buy tickets outside the gate from black marketer’s who used to sell for double or thrice the price of the ticket, for Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan blockbusters. No doubt that many have made a living out of it during those olden days. Jyothi Talkies was indeed a Landmark of Balmatta and Jyothi, Sad that it’s going to vanish, since for the last 50 years or so, Good Old memories have been lying in this area.

” Jyothi talkies will be sadly missed since it was a landmark destination for Meet, Greet, Drop Point, Catch a Bus and much more-seems like these days there is no value for old structures, old trees, old people, finally which are replaced by commercial complexes or apartments. Hope they will keep the name as it is as ‘JYOYHI Commercial complex / center, since Jyothi means LIGHT .Jyothi meaning lamp which sheds light is an apt name. It will be a legacy to the Talkies. No need to change its name after anyone. Keep politics aside. Jai Tulunadu”.

It was all about a thousand intangible things — some big, some small, many imperceptible. That’s what made going to the movies an experience. And yet, I’m still realistic. This model is broken in a way that will never be fixed again for the vast majority of movies (or other types of content as the lines increasingly blur). And while I was watching one of my favourite movie theatre of the past, being closed for good did bring back memories of college days, when we took a bunch of St Agnes College girls to this iconic cinema hall. Goodbye! Adious – Jyothi Talkies you will be missed by movie fans of Tulu, Kannada and others.