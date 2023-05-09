The Fall of the Mighty One and More

The damage was huge, the scene gory

The mighty one whispered a sad story

Of human greed for selfish gains

Not just heavy winds or thunderous rains

The trunk badly split and the boughs fell apart

The sight pulled at the strings of my heart

Growing from a humble seed to a huge green canopy

Now a mere wooden stump it hurts to be

A witness to different phases of life

Times of peace and those of strife

The matriarch has seen it all

Be it powers that rose or had a fall

A safe haven for all, a place of rest

She sheltered everyone, patron or pest

Home to myriad birds, insects and bees

Yet we called her just one of many trees

Now it’s all a thing of the past

Her life is ebbing away really fast

The green and the brown, will soon become grey

Before we know, another life will pass away

But should we keep watching her die?

Waste our time in regrets and only sigh?

No, we should pay her back for her fruits

Strengthen her arms and build her roots

We ought to show her our love and care

For life without trees is a real nightmare

Hug the tree, water her with love

Shower her with reverence and take a bow

She’s the Mighty One, for today and tomorrow

We can live only when she can grow

Like this: Like Loading...