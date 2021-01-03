Spread the love



















The famous Kambla season to begin from Jan 30

Mangaluru, (UNI) : District Kambala Committee, comprising of members from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod (Kerala) districts, will launch this season’s famous Kambala race from January 30.

Committee President P R Shetty told mediapersons that ’the season’s first Kambala will be held on January 30 and 31 at Hokkadigoli in Bantwal taluk’

The Kambala venues and dates are as follows:

Hokkadigoli: January-30, 31,Aikala Bawa: February -6, 7 Vamanjur Thiruvailuguttu: February13, 14 Moodabidri: February-20, 21 Miyyaru: February-27, 28 Bangrakulur: March-6, 7 Venur Permuda: March-20, 21.

After the district administration denied permission to hold Kambala during the night time due to covid-19 the District Kambala Committee held a meeting and decided that the event will be held for two days and there will be a break during the night.

Last year’s season began with Hokkadygoli Kambala in Bantwal taluk on November 30 and 15 Kambala events were held.