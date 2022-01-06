The Final Countdown! MCC and Janaagraha organizes Workshop on Ward Committees for Members at Town Hall on Thursday, 6 January. A workshop was also held for Ward Corporators, and Nodal Officers on Wednesday, 5 January at MCC Hall

Mangaluru: We are very close to establishing a strong Ward Committee (WC) with the active participation of members to monitor the functioning of the Councilor at the ward level and ensure that they function in a transparent and accountable manner. MCC Civic Group which has been putting lots of efforts in forming the WC after winning the battle in High Court in 2020, are overwhelmed that in the nearest future the WC will be set up as a vital part of the true progress in Mangaluru as it will help avoid siphoning off money for untoward projects which don’t benefit the citizens. It will also stop the councilors from their habit of corruption which has been going on for years. The time has come for a change and the Ward Committee will only make the difference!

To strengthen civic participation and facilitate ward committee meetings with citizens in Mangaluru, Mangaluru City Corporation and Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy organized a Ward Committee training workshop for the newly appointed Ward Committee members on Thursday at Townhall, Mangaluru on Thursday, 6 January 2022. Due to the protocol of Covid-19, two sessions were held and the Ward Committee members were split into two batches- Ward No 1-30 had their session held from 10.30 am-12.30 pm, while Ward No 31-60 had their session in the afternoon from 3.30 pm-5.30 pm.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais, namely-MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Mayor Ms Sumangala Rao; MCC Chief Whip Sudheer Shetty; Ex-Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar; Ms Leelavathi- MCC Accounts Dept Chairman; Lokesh Bollaje- Chairman Ward Committee; and two speakers of the day-Ms Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha-Bengaluru and Prof Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organization for Research and Training in HRD, Mangaluru.

Ms Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha-Bengaluru

In his inaugural speech address, Mangaluru Mayor Premanand Shetty said that Ward Committees act as a link between the ward residents and Corporators who represent the Mangaluru City Corporation. “Mangaluru is the second city in the state to implement Ward Committees. The members have many responsibilities. They need to assess the facilities and infrastructure in the ward, ensure Solid Waste Management happens effectively, ensure timely collection of taxes, prepare and submit ward development schemes to the Corporation among others. Hence, it is important that Ward Committees meet every month to enhance transparency, accountability and smooth functioning,” added the Mayor. The Mayor concluded by saying “There are a few criteria for one to become a ward committee member. In some wards, we could not find eligible applicants. We will be taking steps in the future to invite applicants in these wards and hence strengthen the ward committees to function in its full capacity,” .

Also speaking on the occasion, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said “Ward Committees are a constitutional mandate. There were some challenges in forming Ward Committees in Mangaluru. But this was because we wanted to ensure it happens in a proper and transparent manner. We invited applications, objections and even assessed every objection we received. We worked with the Police Commissioner to verify the profiles of the Ward Committee applicants and then the final list was released. We are open to changes if any issues arise, even in the future. We want citizens to have confidence in this decentralized process,” .

Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organization for Research and Training in HRD, Mangaluru

“To ensure Ward Committees function smoothly, we need to have a collaborative approach and not a conflict approach. Ward Committees need to work as a consulting body where problems can be discussed and solutions can be thought about and implemented,” Sridhar added. Speaking on the commencement of Ward Committees, the dates and venues will be announced at the earliest, Sridhar said.

Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, resource person for the Workshop, explained functions of Ward Committees, responsibilities of the Ward Committee members as well as the process on how Ward Committees meetings need to be held. “Ward Committees are a starting point of governance that a citizen can engage with. It empowers citizens to vote on local decisions. Helps implement ”bottom-up” approach in planning and budgeting. Ward Committees play a key role in planning, prioritizing, supervising and validating civic works,” Sapna added.

Ward Committee Training Workshop for Councilors and Nodal Officers



Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organization for Research and Training in HRD said that Ward Committees play a key role in deciding the development of the Ward. He said that every member needs to assess the facilities in the ward and grade the ward. Only then, one can get a clear idea on what the ward lacks and how it can be developed. Each ward member should inculcate a competitive spirit to make their ward the best, he added. The programme was meticulously compered by Laxmikanth- secretary to MCC Deputy Mayor.

A Ward Committee Training Workshop was held for Councilors and Nodal Officers at MCC Council Hall on Wednesday, 5 January 2022

ABOUT JANAAGRAHA :

Janaagraha is a non-profit trust, working towards the mission of transforming the quality of life in India’s cities and towns. Founded in 2001 by Ramesh Ramanathan and Swati Ramanathan, it started as a movement to include people’s participation in public governance and has now evolved into a robust institution for citizenship and democracy. The core idea of Janaagraha’s work does not revolve around fixing problems but instead seeking to fix the system that can solve the problems. To achieve this objective, Janaagraha works with citizens to catalyze active citizenship in city neighborhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call “City-Systems”).

Janaagraha believes that improved quality of life is directly linked to improved quality of infrastructure, services, and citizenship. Janaagraha hence works at intersections to fix the city systems across law, policy, institutions with a specific focus on sectors such as Climate Change, Gender Equality and Public Safety, Water and Sanitation, Education, and Public Health using tools and activities like Civic Participation, Municipal Finance, Advocacy and instilling 21st Century skills among youth to empower them to become active citizens. By strengthening urban capacities and resources, Janaagraha aims to achieve its mission of improving City Systems and Quality of life.

In January 2021, Janaagraha had organized participatory budgeting initiative MyCityMyBudget in Mangaluru. Over 1000 Mangaluru citizens submitted inputs on how the Mangaluru budget needs to be spent, which was later made into a report and submitted to the MCC.