The Final ‘Way of The Cross’ of Lent 2023 held by Fatima Retreat House on ‘Good Friday’

Mangaluru: Let me begin this column on a lighter note- last year a school-going student said to me, “Uncle, this year we lost a one-day holiday since Easter has fallen on a Sunday”. I just kept quiet, with no answer. This morning I had a bunch of WhatsApp messages from my Hindu friends, “Wishing me a HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY”? And I replied with no explanation, but with a “Thank You” message. And while I walked into a Cyber this morning to make a few printouts, the shop girl came and shook hands with me saying, “Happy Good Friday?. “Hello lady, it is not a Happy Day but a Sad Day, mourning the death of Jesus Christ! I replied.

” O Jesus, our adorable Saviour, we now contemplate Your sacred passion. Help us to understand that the sufferings of our life are the continuation of Your passion. We ask for the strength of our souls to go through our passion, in the spirit with which You went through Yours. Amen”. The Stations of the Cross {Way of the Cross} are usually observed during Lent, especially on Lenten Fridays and most importantly on Good Friday, and the faithful in large numbers attended the final “Way of the Cross 2023” this morning, 7 April {Good Friday} in the open air. It is one of the most popular devotions for Roman Catholics. The devotion consists of meditating on 14 events which form the 14 stations of the cross. The purpose of this devotion is to focus on the Passion of Jesus Christ.

The lent season which began 40 days ago culminated today on Good Friday, during which the Catholic faithful made time for the ‘Way of the cross’ accompanying the Lord on the journey of his passion and death. Following Ash Wednesday, which was observed at and beginning of the Holy Season of Lent, the Catholic Church invited her children to solemnly enter into the holy season of Lent and to unite the Faithful throughout this season to the suffering and death of Our Lord Jesus Christ in a spirit of prayer, meditation, reflection, penance, fasting and Almsgiving.

This Lent season is also a moment of unique grace that will lead the faithful to the joy and privilege of celebrating Easter, a feast of hope of new life in the Risen Lord. For Catholics, they can do this to the extent that they imitate Christ who became poor and enriched them through his poverty. The fasting and abstinence, during the season of Lent, were not simply a form of penance; however, it was also a call for the faithful to take stock of their spiritual lives. As Lent began, many Catholics set out specific spiritual goals they would like to reach before Easter and decided how they will pursue them – for instance, going to daily Mass and approaching the Sacrament of Confession more often.

As per Lenten Fasting and Abstinence, all Catholics 14 years and older were to abstain from meat on Good Friday and the Fridays of Lent. Catholics who are 18 to 59 years old are too fast on Good Friday. Fasting refers to the quantity of food eaten. Traditionally, fasting calls for refraining from eating between meals and consuming only one full meal per day. The following suggestions were proposed to observe Lent- Attending Mass; Making at least a 15-minute visit to the Blessed Sacrament; Reading the Bible for 15 minutes; Meditation on the Passion of the Lord for 15 minutes; Missing Breakfast or any one meal; Making strictly vegetarian meals; Giving 10% of one’s daily earnings in Charity; and most of all, taking part in the “Way of the Cross”.

The object of the ‘Way of the Cross’ was to help the faithful to make in spirit, as it were, a pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ’s sufferings and death, and this has become one of the most popular Catholic devotions. It is carried out by passing from Station to Station, with certain prayers at each and devout meditation on the various incidents in turn. It is very usual when the devotion is performed publicly, to sing a stanza of the “Stabat Mater” while passing from one Station to the next.

Opening Prayer: Mary, my Mother, you were the first to live the Way of the Cross. You felt every pain and every humiliation. You were unafraid of the ridicule heaped upon you by the crowds. Your eyes were ever on Jesus and His Pain. Is that the secret of your miraculous strength? How did your loving heart bear such a burden and such a weight? As you watched Him stumble and fall, were you tortured by the memory of all the yesterday’s- His birth, His hidden life and His ministry?

You were so desirous of everyone loving Him. What a heartache it was to see so many hate Him – hate with a diabolical fury. Take my hand as I make this Way of the Cross. Inspire me with those thoughts that will make me realize how much He loves me. Give me light to apply each station to my daily life and to remember my neighbour’s needs in this Way of the Pain.

Obtain for me the grace to understand the mystery, the wisdom and the Divine love as I go from scene to scene. Grant that my heart, like yours, may be pierced through by the sight of His sorrow and the misery and that I may determine never to offend Him again. What a price He paid to cover my sins, to open the gates of heaven for me and to fill my soul with His own Spirit. Sweet Mother, let us travel this way together and grant that the love in my poor heart may give you some slight consolation. Amen. Following the prayer, the 14 Stations of the Cross {Way of the Cross} was observed, namely:

The First Station: Jesus Is Condemned To Death

The Second Station: Jesus Carries His Cross

The Third Station: Jesus Falls the First Time

The Fourth Station: Jesus Meets His Afflicted Mother

The Fifth Station: Simon Helps Jesus Carry His Cross

The Sixth Station: Veronica Wipes the Face of Jesus

The Seventh Station: Jesus Falls A Second Time

The Eighth Station: Jesus Speaks to the Holy Women

The Ninth Station: Jesus Falls the Third Time

The Tenth Station: Jesus is Stripped of His Garments

The Eleventh Station: Jesus is Nailed to the Cross

The Twelfth Station: Jesus Dies on the Cross

The Thirteenth Station: Jesus is Taken Down From the Cross

The Fourteenth Station: Jesus is Laid in the Sepulcher

The ‘Way of the Cross’ in Konkani held at 8.30 am was conducted by the members of UNITED FAMILY CHOIR, with choir leader Prem Kumar Lobo, and the ‘Way of the Cross’ enacted by the team led by Stany Machado, and the novena was said by Fr Ajay D’silva SJ. The Way of the Cross in English held at 10 am was conducted by the Asha Kiran Jesuit Brothers, Kankanady, Mangaluru, and Way of the Cross enacted by the Jesuit Brothers.

At Fatima Retreat House, on Holy Saturday 8 April, one hour of prayer with Mother Mary in Konkani at 9 am; one-hour prayer with Mother Mary in English at 10 am; and Easter Vigil Service at 7 am in English with the main celebrant and Homily by Fr Juventus Andrade CSsR; And on Easter Sunday 9 April. 6.30 am Mass, 11 am Mass and 5.30 pm Mass, all three in English.

