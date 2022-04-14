The Finale of First of its Kind ‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’ Lifestyle Pageant was a Showstopper

The Finale of Unique & First of its Kind ‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’ Lifestyle Pageant was a Showstopper, Full of Glamour, Glitz and Extravaganza held at Hotel Avatar, Attavar in the City

Mangaluru : Gorgeous, Handsome, Extremely Talented, Multifaceted, are the few words that could describe all the 20 Women and Men finalists selected among the 50 plus participants that accepted the gauntlet to take part in Mangaluru’s FIRST of its Kind Lifestyle Pageant, named “META-2022-The Ultimate Evolution” organized by The Craeon Collective (TCC) at Hotel Avatar, Attavar, Mangaluru. This event was not really a Beauty Pageant, but a LIFESTYLE PAGEANT that mainly focused on the physique of its contestants, along with personality, intelligence, talent, and answers to judges’ questions as judged criteria.

FACE of META -2022″ Winners- SKANDHA M and Miss PEARL D’SOUZA

And the Four judges who had a tough time to judge the best were-Transmodel Ms Nayantara whose ascent to India’s fashion scene was rapid as she became the face of a Viacom ad campaign that aired on MTV etc, and over the years has endorsed popular brands, and has appeared on jury of various fashion shows and panels across the country. Another judge, Ms Sushma Raj is a world fitness federation certified judge , and has been on Indian reality show ETv Kannada finalist. Third judge- Ms Satshya Tharien is an edutainment content creator and an award winning journalist based in Mangaluru, having won the ‘WAN INFRA’ South Asian Digital Media Award for Best Project for News Literacy. Fourth judge- Dr Nithin (MBBS & MD) is a personality development trainer, having trained over 1000 students, and has also worked in Kannada movies industry.

The twenty finalists were-Shravan Acharya, Srijith, Deekshith, Nishchit, Skandha, Hima Shetty, Mansi Pinto, Privy D’Souza, Wilson D’Souza, Sagar G, Preeti Tiwari, Dayashree, Vaishnavi Shetty, Vallabh Bhandary, Meha Shetty, Indushree, Lisha Vas, Pearl, Namratha, and Spoorthi, And the two winners in the male and female categories “FACE of META -2022” were Mr Skandha N a 22 year old pursuing final year BBA from SDM college Mangaluru. Securing runner up in ‘Mr Tulunadu 2020 contest and Winner of ‘Karnataka Style Icon 2021’ he is a young man of many achievements to his name; and Miss Pearl D’souza, working as an analyst in an MNC in Bengaluru.. Hailing from Shirva she is the daughter of Irene, a homemaker and Lawrence D’Souza, a retired factory worker. She has an elder sister, who’s an analyst at Northern trust in Bengaluru.



Founder & CEO of TCC Ms Carol Pinto seen with Prashanth Rao Aroor-the Executive Director of Hotel Avatar

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Pearl said, “Modelling and acting has always been my dream. But coming from a small village called Shirva it was really difficult for my parents to understand or think of it as a profession. I sure knew that Art comes with no stable income so I couldn’t risk my and my family’s life by just chasing my dreams. So soon after I graduated from Dr NSAM First Grade College Nitte, I got placed and I started working as an analyst in a multinational company. I was happy but always felt like something was missing. Then one fine day my friend sent me details related to a beauty pageant it said ” face of Meta 2022 “.

“I was interested yet had second thoughts. But even though I registered. It was more like Jo hoga dekha jayega. So I got registered and the rest is history. On that finale of META-2022 when I saw myself in that beautiful attire wearing that crown on stage, I can proudly tell every other girl that never stop dreaming, risk it a little, sleepless nights, all the doubtful questions etc will all be worth it. This is my story. A small town girl who dreamt and she finally got what she wanted. Now there is no stopping” added Pearl..

The META TEAM which put up this successful extravaganza showbiz are Meta Team Carol Pinto (Founder & CEO), Almirah Sherina, Shravya Neha, Aaron Patrao, Roshni, Rohit Shetty, Pavan, Aldin D’Souza, Christina Rosalin George, Clive Marsh D’Souza, Joshua Bangera, Sanjay., Kamini and Bhaumik

The Pageant provided a fascinating glimpse into how Indian standards of femininity and masculine have been defined, projected, maintained, and challenged. The pageantry gave a chance to unleash their talents and expose their nature. But what one realized beyond was their warm and straight forward attitude towards life – inspiring and infectious. For week-long the participants were groomed physically, mentally and emotionally, and their innate skills honed, and made them walk in style.. This unique pageant was a talent or a personality contest where beauty/personality being just one of several criteria — it had a combination of communication skills, stage presence and personality.

This is like other contests, which have their relevant criteria — an Olympic athlete must be a fast runner; in a weightlifting competition you need a fit body with amazing muscles, and in a dance competition you require mind blowing dance moves and coordination. The twenty finalists after a thorough training were all full of enthusiasm, charisma, determination, and were ready to unleash their hidden talents on the ramp. They had to face the three judges, and their talents were judged on the basis of how they walked on the ramp, how they introduced themselves, and how they fared in the Q & A round. Global standards of beauty/personality have undergone a sea change over the years, and pageants are no exception. The criteria to win is not just looks, but a fit body, an all-round personality, spoken skills and inner depth.

Pageants provide a platform for achieving fame and glory. They are a good entry point into various arenas – glamorous as well as non-glamorous. Just participating in the pageant (even if you are not a winner) helps contestants stand out among lakhs of aspirants trying to enter these fields — movies, singing, tv hosting, news anchors, public relations, or politics, among many others. A girl or a boy who has been through the contests has a certain presence that stands out from others. Pageants offer an opportunity to share viewpoints, uplift social causes and be a strong voice of the unheard segments of society. Pageants infuse immense confidence in men and women. Young minds are charged when they see their idols achieving the impossible and representing their kind so passionately and effectively. All in all, pageants are a representation of outstanding beauty, personality, talent and service that women and men are capable of.”. And that exactly was “META -2022 ‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’ Lifestyle Pageant “, which provided a platform to expose their hidden talents and reach greater heights eventually.

The excitement and anxiety were very much evident, though most of them seemed confident, one could hear the odd hurried whisper or hushed query. One of the finalists coolly handled the query of a judge who was curious to know what changes he would bring if he was the President of India. The ramp walk and introduction rounds were followed by a spree of questions which saw some rattle off rehearsed lines while others exercised restraint. Anyways, the Finale of ‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’- the FIRST Lifestyle Pageant in Mangaluru Launched by THE CRAEON COLLECTIVE founded by Mangalorean lass Carol Pinto was no doubt a SHOWSTOPPER, full of Glamour, Glitz and Extravaganza .

It should be noted that For the FIRST time in Mangaluru City, “Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution”, a lifestyle pageant was launched on 3 April 2022, by The Craeon Collective (TCC) with an aim to bring about change, a break in bias. The vision of this pageant focused on body wellness and self-confidence along with inclusivity and passion for progress. The Craeon Collective speaks of moments through grace. As an event management company, TCC envision and bring alive experiences curated with attention to the intricacies of detail. From personal occasions to corporate and social events tCC conceptualises, curates, and produces high-end events with the goal of high impact, and high quality as their core values”.

Founder & CEO of TCC, Miss Carol Pinto speaking on the occasion said, “Meta 2022 is here to bring to you a fusion of innovation, fitness and fashion! It is the first ever lifestyle pageant, in the city of Mangalore. It’s an opportunity to break decades of bias, and really stand true to the beauty of being yourself. Meta is designed for an evolving society. Through Meta we are not only looking for models, but Role models who can represent themselves through brands that define the community. It is meant to take space, build conversations of inclusivity and fashion beyond the superficial and eventually hold a place in all of our minds and hearts”.

A kind hearted businesses who helped The Craeon Collective in putting up this great show were Hotel Avatar, Mangaluru (Hospitality Partner); The Sathwa Spa ( Wellness partners); Cyborg Fitness ( Fitness partners); Designer Mantra ( Fashion partner); The Heaven Rose Salon ( Beauty partner); Get-a-whey ( Nutrition partner); V4 News Channel ( Tv coverage partner); among others. The entire event was eloquently and professionally compered by Sanjay of Team TCC. Kudos to Carol Pinto and her TCC team for all their efforts in putting up a GREAT SHOW, a FIRST of its kind in the Coastal and Education Hub- MANGALURU!