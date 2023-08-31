The FIRST Novel “The Gods Must Be Smiling” by Anil D’souza-Kundapur Released

Author Anil Dsouza, in a recently concluded book tour across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Mangaluru unveiled his first novel “The Gods must be smiling”. Published by Rumour Books India, “The Gods must be Smiling” is a tale of Manja, Seetha anna and Neil, exploring human emotions in a complex web of caste and cultures while delicately treading on gender dysphoria and inclusion.

Set in a fictitious village of Kodali, the story follows the transformational voyage of Manja, his challenges, confusions and triumphs, on his eventful journey from Kodali to Bangalore and then towards Cardiff, where he finds his foothold. Anil Dsouza weaves the story with a strong fabric of heartfelt emotions, whilst peeping into the minds of Manja, Seethanna and Neil.

“It is hard to believe it is a debut” writes acclaimed author Renita D’silva praising Anil’s novel. It is a journey that keeps the readers on their toes, wanting to turn each page to uncover the intrigue in the following chapters. Positive reviews about the book have been pouring in from readers, most of whom claim that this is a must-read book irrespective of one’s opinion towards the LGBTQI community.

“This book makes us more aware about the struggles faced by certain people and our basic response towards them. After all, we all live together in the same community and tolerance and inclusivity is the least we can provide them with” says a reader who echoes the opinion of the majority of the readers.

The three-city book tour allowed readers to meet Anil and interact with him, understanding his writing routines, his experiences and his motivation to write on the complex issue of gender dysphoria and inclusion.

The first leg of the book tour began in Bengaluru, beginning at Crossword, Whitefield before moving onto Bookworm, a sprawling bookstore located in the heart of Brigade Road. With an overwhelming response in Bangalore, the tour continued to Sapna Book house, Mangaluru, where the author mingled with readers that included his family and friends. The tour culminated at Crossword, Malad, Mumbai.

“It was actually overwhelming. I did not expect such a response for my debut novel” exclaimed Anil.

