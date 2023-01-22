The First Profession of Apostolic Carmel Novices held at Maryhill

Mangaluru: “I want you in the Garden of Carmel”, was the voice heard by the twelve young girls who said ‘Yes Lord’ and entered the Apostolic Carmel four years back. After a period of intense prayer, preparation and discernment, today on the 21st of January, these twelve bold and beautiful brides of Christ, seal their choice of life in their first profession by setting aside the allurements of an attractive world.

The jubilation commenced with the solemn Eucharistic celebration by Rev Fr Daniel Veigas O.P, the Episcopal Vicar for Religious of Mangalore Diocese along with the other priests at the Maryhill Chapel. During the Eucharistic celebration, the novices were given their religious dress.

The Superior General of the Apostolic Carmel Sr Maria Nirmalini A.C. received their vows. Fr Daniel in his homily encouraged the young sisters to remain faithful to Christ and to become the evangelizing presence in society.

Further, the celebration continued in the auditorium with felicitation and rejoicing. The twelve celebrities were accorded a graceful welcome by the students of Mount Carmel Central School through the graceful welcome dance. The felicitation song by the junior novices had in its melody and heartwarming lyrics which made the newly professed sisters rejoice over their choice. God couldn’t be present in person today to hold the hands of our twelve brides, but he remembered to send the Superior General Sr Maria Nimalini A.C., who in love and promise enveloped her flock of sheep and along with them cut the cake. Sr Lathika A.C compered the felicitation programme and as she introduced the 12 young brides to the gathering, Superior General Sr Nirmalini felicitated them with a garland.

In her message, Sr Nirmalini invited the newly professed sisters to recall their first call from time to time and encouraged them to live this call till the end and to share the merciful love of Jesus with the least and the lost.

The celebration was magnified as the newly professed sisters partook in the fellowship meal along with their family members and sisters.

Like this: Like Loading...