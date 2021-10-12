The First PROMENADE Planned in Waterfront of Mangaluru by MSCL

Spread the love



















The FIRST PROMENADE Planned in Waterfront of Mangaluru by Mangaluru Smart City Limited ( MSCL)

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Smart City Limited has prepared a detailed project report to develop a promenade, a paved public walk with many tourism attractions, on the waterfront from the Netravati bridge. If all goes well as per plan, coastal Karnataka will have its First PROMENADE ( paved public walk, typically one along the seafront at a resort ) under Mangaluru Smart City Mission.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean MSCL General Manager Er Arun Prabha said, ” A special purpose vehicle has been planned to take up the proposed 2.1km promenade project at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore. The Area Based Development (ABD) under the Mangaluru Smart City Mission has a 5.1km waterfront starting from Netravati road bridge. The proposed promenade will be developed between the bridge and Bolar on a pilot basis. A biodiversity park with walkways and bridges allowing visitors to have a walkthrough experience has been proposed under the project”.

Er Arun Prabha- General Manager, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd

“People can go through the entire biodiversity park and small convention centres have also been proposed. A DPR has been prepared and a tender process will commence within a week. The MSCL has reserved Rs 194 crore for the waterfront project to be taken up in a phased manner. Many other proposals to be included under the waterfront project, including water metro, open theatre and a cultural centre, are in different stages of DPR preparation. We have already completed a comprehensive survey for the waterfront project, which will turn the coastal city into a major tourist destination. People may spend their leisure on the waterfront stretches where several recreational activities, waterfront gardens, parks, pedestrian-friendly walkways, bicycle track, boardwalks, nature park, adventure sports are planned. The government has land in the project area under the port and fisheries departments,” added Er Arun Prabha.

Elected representatives have been stressing on the waterfront development for the coastal city for many years. Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said the project needs public cooperation as it requires land acquisition.

