The FIRST Scouts-Guides ‘International Cultural Jamboree’ at Alva’s-Moodabidri

The FIRST Scouts-Guides ‘International Cultural Jamboree’ at Alva’s Educational Institutions-Moodabidri at a whopping cost of Rs 30 Crore.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr M Mohan Alva-the Chairman of Alva’s Educational Institutions and Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) District Commissioner said, ” It Is indeed a proud moment for Alva’s Educational Institution to host the FIRST ever ” International Cultural Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), Karnataka to be held at the Alva’s Education institution premise, Vidyagiri, in Moodabidri from 21 to 27 December 2022

Dr Alva further said, ” The event will be hosted on 100-acres of Alva’s institutions in Vidyagiri. A series of creative activities including yoga and meditation in the morning, adventure activities, an exhibition of talents, march past, Zumba, band display, all religion prayer, marathon and others have been planned for the participants. They will be taken to various tourist destinations too. Krishi mela, food mela, science, art and book fair will also be held. Further, there will be traditional games like goli, kabaddi, lifting stone balls, ‘pagade,’ ‘chowka bara,’ ‘ashtapada’ and others. The participants will take a walk through the woods to experience the culture of tribes, they will have high ropes activities, and a scout exhibition”.

” Artists of national and international repute will present cultural evenings during the Jamboree. A grand Christmas is planned at the camp on December 25. The celebrations will have hundreds of Santa Claus, angels and fairies. Cultural performances and carol singing will be held. Activities like crib-making, star-making, and Christmas card-making will also be organised. Accommodation along with food will be arranged for the participants. The event is being hosted at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. There is a plan to set up Yuva Shakthi Kendra at Scouts Bhavana in Pilikula, to impart training for the Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers,” added Dr Alva.

Also speaking, PGR Sindhia, state chief commissioner, BSG Karnataka and former minister said, ” Over 50,000 students from across the country and 13 foreign countries including Canada, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will participate. The visa formalities of Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers are on. It should be noted that this International Cultural Jamboree is held for the first time in India and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has been invited to take part in the event. There will be other ministers and delegates from abroad who have been invited, and have agreed to join in the celebrations”

The organizers have appealed to the general public to contribute generously and encourage the organizers with blessings and sponsorship in kind or in form of donation or advertisement in the event souvenir. The Donations may be transferred through RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, UPI to the Bank Account of “International Cultural Jamboree” A/c No 922020034335012 Axis bank, Moodabidri Branch, IFSC : UTIB0001901

Like this: Like Loading...